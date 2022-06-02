Gorgias and ShipMonk Partner to Offer Best-in-class 3PL and eCommerce Helpdesk Support Solutions

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--ShipMonk, a leading 3PL fulfillment service announced the launch of a new strategic partnership and direct integration with Gorgias, a leading help desk platform for high-growth eCommerce brands. This partnership is designed to provide a fully integrated software and fulfillment platform with customer service solutions, focusing on complete transparency and ease of use for both the client and end-consumer.

Leveraging both ShipMonk’s 3PL platform with Gorgias’ support platform, the combined offering helps merchants optimize critical aspects of operations. These include internal bandwidth spent on support cases, transparency into warehouse activities, and visibility throughout the entire customer journey.

“ At ShipMonk, transparency and technology are at the heart of our partnerships and offering. We pride ourselves on delivering a 3PL platform that makes it easy for our clients to get all the information they need, when they need it, to keep business running smoothly." - Matthew Carpentieri, Sr. Director of Global Partnerships at ShipMonk

“ With the release of the Gorgias and Shipmonk integration, merchants are equipped with the necessary tools to provide best-in-class customer support. Delivering exceptional customer experiences is a combined effort. Having partners like ShipMonk, a leading 3PL provider, allows our shared merchants to have the necessary in-depth tracking and fulfillment data needed to provide fast and personalized support." - Philippe Roireau, VP of Business Development and Partnerships at Gorgias

Leading hyper-growth eCommerce brands like Brumate and Ekster currently leverage both services. Gorgias and ShipMonk provide them with the necessary software and fulfillment services to scale efficiently and effectively. Learn more about the ShipMonk and Gorgias integration, or demo the ShipMonk fulfillment platform today.

About ShipMonk

From its inception in 2014, ShipMonk has operated with a singular guiding principle: to help eCommerce businesses scale by offering technology-driven fulfillment solutions that enable growing DTC brands to devote more time to the things that matter most in their businesses. Put simply, ShipMonk helps eCommerce companies “stress less and grow more”. Headquartered in Fort Lauderdale, FL, ShipMonk has more than 2,500 employees across 3PL facilities in Fort Lauderdale, FL, Pittston, PA, Los Angeles, CA, Bay Shore, NY, Las Vegas, NV, Dayton, NJ, Louisville, KY, Ontario, Canada, Tecate, Mexico, the United Kingdom, and Prague, Czech Republic. More information is available at shipmonk.com.

About Gorgias, Inc.

Founded in 2015 by Romain Lapeyre and Alex Plugaru, Gorgias is the leading customer support platform for eCommerce. It helps brands deliver exceptional customer experience and manage all of their customer service in a unified platform. Gorgias enables brands to centralize all customer interactions across multiple communication channels (email, Facebook, Instagram, live chat, phone and more) and automate responses to the most repetitive questions. Learn more at gorgias.com