MeetCaregivers Expanding into Medicare Advantage Business

NEWTON, Mass.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--MeetCaregivers, a health technology company that intelligently matches seniors with the perfect companions, services, care products, and technology tools they need to remain healthy and age independently at home, is aggressively expanding into the Medicare Advantage business.

MeetCaregivers aims to solve problems facing seniors, families, and caregivers by promoting access to high-quality care through strategic partnerships with health insurers and third-party payers throughout the country. The company’s matching technology connects the right caregivers with the right plan members, increasing satisfaction for the member, reducing caregiver turnover, and reflecting positively on MA Plans.

With the recent hiring of Bill Glueck as Vice President, Strategy and Partnerships, and Gray Somers as Vice President, Business Development, the company is working to create a unique, multi-faceted strategy and solution that helps seniors and unpaid family caregivers in new and profound ways while also helping Medicare Advantage plans add compelling new supplemental benefits to their MA Plan offerings.

As the number of MA plans offering supplemental benefits continues to grow, with an estimated 240% increase in the number of plans offering SSBCI from 2020 to 2021, MeetCaregivers is uniquely positioned to help MAPs bridge the gap between health plans and their members by expanding in-home healthcare solutions for seniors while improving member engagement and retention.

An estimated 6 million people (roughly 42% of all Medicare beneficiaries) enrolled in MA plans in 2021 and growth is expected Y-o-Y as MA plan offerings expand alongside in-home support services, MeetCaregivers’ strategic expansion not only helps MAPs meet the demand of their policy holders but also positions the company to bring measurable value and ultimately, better care to aging populations, which equates to better outcomes and cost savings for all.

“ MeetCaregivers is looking forward to helping MA plans offer their members excellent companion and additional non-skilled care (CNA, HHA) services and support SDOH at affordable rates,” said Florence Furaha, Founder and CEO. “ With over ⅓ of adults indicating they are lonely and ¼ of seniors reporting feelings of isolation, we recognize that our unique companion care solution can greatly decrease the negative impacts of loneliness and isolation. We want to collaborate with plans to improve seniors’ quality of life and healthily age in place at scale. We are partnering with plans who share our vision of a future where everyone can age with grace and dignity.”

About MeetCaregivers

MeetCaregivers connects seniors with the perfect companions, additional care services, and resources they need to age at home.

With a network of 10,000+ HHA’s, CNA’s, and LPN’s, MeetCaregivers facilitates the process of matching seniors with the ideal caregiver based on care needs, interest, personality, schedule, and other essential criteria. Our innovative and careful approach lowers the caregiver turnover rate to less than 30%, compared to the industry average of 82%. The process results in increased care satisfaction for seniors and reduced costs for families, providers, and the health system.

For more information, visit www.meetcaregivers.com.