Fluence and JEM Farms Collaboration Shows Increased Yields, Lower Energy Consumption Under 100% LED Lighting Strategy

AUSTIN, Texas--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Fluence, a leading global provider of energy-efficient LED lighting solutions for commercial cannabis and food production, announced today its research collaboration with JEM Farms, a Kingsville, Ontario-based cultivation facility, to explore the effects of LED-only lighting strategies compared to high-pressure sodium (HPS). Early results from the collaboration show that crops lit by 100% LED lighting technology saw a 10% increase in yield with a simultaneous 40% reduction in energy consumption compared to the area under HPS fixtures.

As the president and director of JEM Farms, Jamie and Paul J. Mastronardi oversee more than 50 acres of greenhouse facilities that produce cucumbers, mini cucumbers, grape tomatoes and beefsteak tomatoes. Wholly focused on delivering exceptional produce to the local Canadian market and surrounding regions year-round, the JEM Farms team has optimized facilities to include advanced supplemental lighting that enables the farm to produce throughout the winter months. Within the company’s expansive greenhouse footprint sits its specialized, two-acre facility dedicated to research and development. Here, JEM Farms trials and analyzes new technology to future-proof their facilities through the industry’s most advanced cultivation practices.

“We are 100% Canadian-grown and wholly dedicated to delivering year-round, delicious produce to our local and regional markets,” said Paul J. Mastronardi.

“Through the power of advanced cultivation practices such as supplemental LED technology, JEM Farms is producing the highest-quality produce for our partners and community,” said Jamie Mastronardi. “Our research collaboration with Fluence quickly exemplified the power of LED lighting for our crops’ performance, particularly in overall yield. Together, we will perfect our cultivation strategies in the research facility and apply them directly to the entire farm.”

Leveraging Fluence’s VYPR 3p top light—built to maximize crop growth in greenhouse and indoor settings while balancing energy efficiency and the human work environment—JEM Farms is observing how LED technology’s lower heat load enables higher light levels without driving up energy costs. The research facility’s LED-only acre is lit by Fluence’s PhysioSpec™ BROAD R6 spectrum, harnessing the power of white light and a spectral strategy optimized for JEM Farms’ region, cultivars and production goals.

“The JEM Farms team is already realizing the benefits of LED technology within its research environment,” said David Cohen, CEO of Fluence. “Our broad-spectrum lights are driving higher yields and boosting crop quality. Jamie and Paul J. share Fluence’s passion and interest in exploring the interaction between light and plant life. We’re eager to observe continued improvements within the research facility and work with the JEM Farms team to deliver even better crops to the Canadian market.”

