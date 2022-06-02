The 2022 Solano County Fair Bringing People Together with Bales of Fun (and More!) June 16-19

VALLEJO, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--The 2022 Solano County Fair, sponsored by Kaiser Permanente, lands at the Solano County fairgrounds in just two weeks. Open June 16 through 19, this year’s fair will provide all of the traditional Fair favorites and more, including the Ferris Wheel, hypnotist team Hypno-Palooza and all the food fairgoers look forward to throughout the year, like deep-fried PB&Js and funnel cakes.

This year’s Fair marks a full return to in-person fun, festivities and bringing the community together.

“When planning the 2022 Solano County Fair, we were very conscious of the pent-up demand people have for live, in-person events and the impact rising prices have on families. We decided to have a free gate, so folks only have to commit to a $10 investment in parking for a great day out,” said Mike Ioakimedes, the Executive Director of the Solano County Fair Association.

“We are offering folks more than 35 hours of free entertainment throughout the weekend, featuring 40 different (largely local) entertainers like Michelle Lambert, Papa Joe and the New Deal, Maya, Los Cochinos, the Cali-Luv Band and Chester Gregory. On Sunday, we are featuring a Latino concert section for a small cover price, including bands La Adictiva, El Yaki and Jaripeo.”

Another benefit of attending the Fair is the pop-up booth offering free COVID-19 vaccinations, provided by Solano Public Health & Medic Ambulance. Other highlights include a celebration of locally produced food, in Saturday’s Bounty of the County display as well as lots of fun things to do for the little ones at the First Five Solano zone.

There are many other activities including Vehicles of D-Day, for all who enjoy their noise and power with a splash of history. This event features tank rides, a car crush and displayed artillery. Other activities include the Car Show brought to you by Solano Community College, carnival rides, livestock exhibits and a home and garden show.

About the 2022 Solano County Fair

After two, long, digital years away, the Solano County Fair is back, live and in-person, at the Solano County Fairgrounds in Vallejo, June 16 - 19. Attendees are invited to come and explore agriculture, artwork, community programs and all the sights and sounds of traditional fair concessions, music and more. “Bales of Fun” is the theme for the 2022 Solano County Fair, the 73rd year in a row that Solano County has celebrated the very special place that we all call home. For more information visit https://www.scfair.com.