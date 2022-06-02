flyExclusive Invests in Technology Excellence with Garmin G5000® Fleet Upgrade in Partnership with Force Aviation

KINSTON, N.C.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--flyExclusive, a leading provider of premium private jet charter experiences, today announced that it is advancing the efficiency, reliability and safety of its fleet with the installation of the state-of-the-art Garmin G5000® advanced flight deck. Offering one of the most intuitive pilot-vehicle interfaces available in the marketplace, the G5000 demonstrates flyExclusive’s commitment to harnessing innovative technology to enhance operations and deliver elite experiences for its private jet customers.

With the addition of the G5000 to its fleet, flyExclusive will transform the way its crew members access flight data. The modernized layout is optimized for fewer hand/eye movements in the cockpit, giving flight crews complete control over navigation and communications systems, traffic surveillance systems, electronic checklist entries and remote audio/intercom systems as well as optional charting, traffic, weather, entertainment and custom display options.

“flyExclusive is harnessing technology innovation in a way no other Part 135 operator in the marketplace can match,” said Tommy Sowers, president, flyExclusive. “By upgrading our aircraft with the G5000, we’re elevating our fleet to incorporate the best of the best in avionics technology. This and other investments we are making in technology will help further our mission of providing the safest, most reliable and most efficient private jet experiences in the market.”

flyExclusive will partner with Force Aviation to install the G5000 system in 10 of its Cessna Citation Excel aircraft. The private jet charter company chose Force Aviation because of their more than 100 years of collective experience in avionics and preventative maintenance. Like flyExclusive, Force Aviation is deeply committed to providing superior service to its customers and partners as well as preserving the highest quality standards in its business practices.

“As a leader in avionics installation and repair and a Garmin Platinum Dealer, we pride ourselves on working with the best brands in aviation to equip their fleets with the most innovative technology available,” said Kelly Brown, director of sales, Force Aviation. “We are excited to partner with flyExclusive on the installation of the G5000 system in their aircraft, giving their pilots a new tool to deliver seamless experiences for pilots and customers.”

Additional benefits of the G5000 for flyExclusive’s fleet include:

Increased dispatch reliability to help optimize fleet availability even amid peak demand, reducing trip cancellations and the need for replacement lift

Enhanced safety for crews and passengers due to increased situational awareness and additional safety-aiding items

Familiarity for pilots trained in Garmin avionics systems and highly intuitive system for those using the system for the first time compared to other integrated flight decks in the market

Ability to display Charts, Datalink Weather, detailed taxi diagrams, Synthetic Vision and options for Controller Pilot Data Link Communications

Modernized cockpit layout to match new production aircraft

“We designed the G5000 to provide one of the most intuitive pilot-vehicle interfaces available in any business jet avionics system,” said Dave Brown, manager, integrated flight deck retrofit programs, Garmin. “With this technology, flyExclusive pilots will now have the most robust avionics technology available to enhance the reliability and safety of the private jet experience for flyExclusive’s customers.”

To learn more about flyExclusive’s range of private jet charter offerings or to inquire about becoming a Member of flyExclusive’s Jet Club, visit www.flyexclusive.com.

About flyExclusive

flyExclusive is a premiere Part 135 owner/operator of private jet experiences that surpass expectations for quality, convenience and safety. From our world-class Jet Club to our unmatched private charter, clients who fly with us receive a curated experience that anticipates their needs for consistency, comfort and style. As the second largest operator of Cessna Citation aircraft in the world with a floating fleet of more than 85 light to heavy jets, flyExclusive offers access to a world of personalized private aviation with on-demand flights that can service a myriad of specialized trip needs. flyExclusive is headquartered in Kinston, NC with services provided across North America, Caribbean, Central America, South America, Europe, Asia and beyond. To learn more, visit www.flyexclusive.com.

About Force Aviation

Force Aviation a full-completion and maintenance facility. We specialize in engine and systems maintenance, major modifications, advanced avionics installation and repair, structural repair, interior refurbishment, and exterior paint and design. Force Aviation is a Garmin Platinum Dealer and is one of a select few dealers to maintain a seat on the Garmin Advisory Board.

About Garmin

Garmin products and services have revolutionized flight and become essential to the lives of pilots and aircraft owners and operators around the world. A leading provider of solutions to general aviation, business aviation, rotorcraft, advanced air mobility, government and defense, and commercial air carrier customers, Garmin believes every day is an opportunity to innovate. Garmin was the 2020 recipient of the prestigious Robert J. Collier Trophy for Garmin Autoland, the world’s first certified autonomous system that activates during an emergency to control and land an aircraft without human intervention. For more information, visit www.Garmin.com/aviation.