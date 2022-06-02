Publix Opens at Crossings at Wildlight

YULEE, Fla.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Today, Sleiman Enterprises and Raydient Places + Properties are excited to announce the opening of Publix at The Crossings at Wildlight shopping center. Sleiman Enterprises, one of Florida’s premier retail development companies, developed the 80,000+ sf Publix-anchored shopping center, which will serve as the first grocery store in the Wildlight community.

Publix will offer in-store shopping, convenient order-ahead curbside pickup, and home-delivery powered by Instacart. Each department will carry a variety of desired grocery items. Departments include a bakery, deli, produce, meat and seafood, gourmet meats and cheeses, a floral section, pharmacy, premium wine and beer, and a variety of award-wining guest services.

“We are thrilled for Publix to open at the Crossings at Wildlight. Publix is set to be the foundation for this shopping center creating a vibrant center which will include both needed goods and services for the area along with dining and lifestyle opportunities this community desires. We are excited to welcome Publix and will continue announcing new tenants that enhance the Wildlight lifestyle soon,” said Michael McNaughton, chief operating officer, Sleiman Enterprises.

Toney Sleiman, principal, continued, “This was an exciting development for us, and we enjoyed working with Publix, Raydient Places + Properties, and the Wildlight team. We look forward to developing more properties together in the future.”

The Crossings at Wildlight shopping center is located at 76010 William Burgess Boulevard in Yulee, Fla. The development encompasses over 80,000 square feet on just under 17 acres. The site will include three multi-tenant retail buildings, two single or multi-tenant buildings and up to three outparcels. Construction began in July 2021 with Sleiman as the developer.

“We are very excited for the opening of our newest Publix location at the Crossings at Wildlight,” said Hannah Herring, Publix’s media relations manager. “We look forward to continuing to provide premier service and quality products to new and existing customers in this growing market.”

Wildlight is located just north of Jacksonville on State Road 200 at Interstate-95 in Nassau County offering a strong mixture of businesses and amenities. Over 10,000 residential units are planned within three miles of the property, setting this shopping center up to be the cornerstone for the community.

“We couldn’t be more excited to introduce Publix as Wildlight’s anchor supermarket,” said Wes Hinton, vice president, Wildlight. “The much-anticipated opening of this exceptional store with quality products and legendary customer service is an amazing addition to Wildlight’s overall commercial offerings including a variety of restaurants and shops conveniently located within our unique community, that will greatly serve our residents and the larger Nassau County area for years to come.”

About Wildlight

Wildlight is a new master-planned community inspired by a character, culture and way of living called “Florida Lowcountry.” Approximately half of this 2,900-acre community is devoted to green space, including parks and nature trails. The other half features a mix of unique homes, townhomes and rental properties, as well as businesses, shops and restaurants connected by walkable pathways. It is located 20 minutes from Downtown Jacksonville and Amelia Island, just east of Interstate-95 on A1A with easy access to Jacksonville International Airport. Wildlight is being developed by Raydient Places + Properties, a taxable subsidiary of Rayonier Inc., a real estate investment trust. For more information, please visit Wildlight.com.

About Sleiman Enterprises

Sleiman Enterprises is one of Florida’s largest privately held real estate companies, owning and managing more than 5-million square feet of retail space in Florida and the southeast United States. The 67-year-old company has grown into one of the country’s leading owners and developers of outdoor, open-air retail centers with properties throughout Florida, Georgia, Tennessee and Virginia. The company was founded by Eli and Josephine Sleiman in Jacksonville in 1955.

About Publix

Publix, the largest employee-owned company in the U.S. with more than 230,000 associates, currently operates 1,297 stores in Florida, Georgia, Alabama, Tennessee, South Carolina, North Carolina and Virginia. For 25 consecutive years, the company has been recognized by Fortune as a great place to work. In addition, Publix’s dedication to superior quality and customer service is recognized among the top in the grocery business. For more information, visit the company’s newsroom at corporate.publix.com/newsroom.