Perfect Corp. Partners with The Pink Agenda for an Interactive Digital Campaign in Honor of National Cancer Survivors Day on June 5th

The Pink Agenda's exclusive Think Pink augmented reality filter is available for virtual try-on in the YouCam Makeup app now. (Graphic: Business Wire)

NEW YORK--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Perfect Corp., the leading artificial intelligence (AI) and augmented reality (AR) beauty and fashion tech solutions provider, partners with The Pink Agenda, a non-profit organization committed to raising money for breast cancer research and care, for a special digital campaign this June, honoring National Cancer Survivors Day. The digital campaign includes the launch of an exclusive The Pink Agenda “Think Pink” filter effect available for virtual try-on in the YouCam Makeup app, and the #Move2RaiseHell Virtual Race for Research, paying tribute the 3.8 million people who have undergone breast cancer treatment in the United States. These unique virtual elements aim to connect supporters around the country through the power of technology.

The Think Pink AR Filter Effect now Available on the Free YouCam Makeup app

The interactive Think Pink AR look was designed in partnership with The Pink Agenda featuring their statement pink ribbon and bubblegum pink hair in honor of National Cancer Survivors Day. Supporters are invited to download the free YouCam Makeup app and experience the highly advanced AR virtual try-on technology firsthand through their smart device. The engaging digital experience draws on a unique connection and new-age way for supporters across the country to join virtually, overcoming the physical distance that may separate them.

The #Move2RaiseHell Virtual Race

On June 5, The Pink Agenda is hosting its annual virtual race event that gathers supporters from around the country to join in a 3.8-mile walk, run, bike ride, (or activity of their choosing) to honor the 3.8 million breast cancer survivors. The unique digital landscape for the event connects supporters from every corner of the country and encourages mass participation from anywhere on the map.

“The exclusive Think Pink AR filter effect is a creative way to amplify the human connection in support of an amazing cause,” shares Alice Chang, Founder and CEO of Perfect Corp. “We are excited to partner with The Pink Agenda to help raise awareness for breast cancer research and care through the impact of results-driven AR digital technology. We hope to bring people together in support of a wonderful cause through the power of digital connections.”

“The Pink Agenda is committed to raising money for lifesaving breast cancer research and care. We value our continued partnership with Perfect Corp, a brand that believes in our mission and champions our efforts to make breast cancer history,” says TPA Managing Director, Serra Eken. Raising awareness about the diseases through initiatives like the #Move2RaiseHell Virtual Race and partnerships like Perfect Corp. support our efforts to engage our community from the country.

Join the #Move2RaiseHell Virtual Race for breast cancer research on June 5 by registering here: https://fundraise.thepinkagenda.org/virtualrace

Download the free YouCam Makeup app to show your support with a virtual Think Pink selfie: https://youmakeup.page.link/ThePinkAgenda

