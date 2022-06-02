Nucleai Announces Partnership with Ultivue to Provide AI-Powered Spatial Biology Analysis to Complex Pathology Images

CAMBRIDGE, Mass. & TEL AVIV, Israel--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Nucleai, a leader in Artificial Intelligence (AI) powered spatial analysis for pathology, and Ultivue, an industry leader in multiplexing tools for tissue biomarker studies, today announced a collaboration to advance the discovery of novel spatial biomarkers. The partnership will layer Nucleai’s cutting-edge AI spatial models on top of Ultivue’s imaging technology to unlock the complex data hidden within multiplex pathology images, creating insights for translational research teams across Biopharma to expedite drug development.

This collaborative partnership will allow both Ultivue and Nucleai to provide their customer bases with state-of-the-art multiplex images and insights. Ultivue’s line of VUE products leverages pre-optimized and customized panels for whole slide immune profiling, while Nucleai is able to deploy pre-trained algorithms to reveal novel insights and make complex calculations within those images. Nucleai has unique and proven capabilities working on IHC, multiplex, and mIF modalities. The partnership with Ultivue will provide access to validated multiplex immunofluorescence (mIF) images and will allow Nucleai to further develop their mIF specific AI models, providing more capabilities and, ultimately, insights to research teams and clinical trials. Additionally, Ultivue will be able to offer automated biomarker quantification and complex spatial insights alongside their mIF imaging services.

The companies’ new relationship under a co-marketing agreement can be leveraged by their respective customers and offers the ability to increase the value of their mIF images. This immunofluorescence technique for visualizing biomarkers has been widely used across research studies and clinical trials to analyze spatial arrangements and understand the mechanism of action; however, many actionable insights go undiscovered due to the lack of computational power available. Together, Nucleai and Ultivue can unlock these novel data points to push forward drug development and discovery.

We are very happy to announce the partnership with Ultivue. With Nucleai’s proven expertise in working on IHC, multiplex, and mIF modalities, we look forward to collaborating together with Ultivue to support our clients with transformational capabilities.

Spatial Biology brings together multiplex assay technologies and computational pathology. We are excited to work with Nucleai to support our customers with our complementary capabilities – and to accelerate tissue biomarker development with the combination of mIF and AI-powered spatial analysis.

About Nucleai

Founded in 2018, Nucleai is a precision medicine company that has developed an AI-powered pathology-based biomarker discovery platform to unlock the power of spatial biology from pathology images. The Nucleai platform, built and trained off large-scale proprietary datasets, leverages computer vision and deep neural networks to structure and characterize tissue and cell architecture in pathology images to identify spatial characteristics that predict response to therapy and inform treatment decisions.

About Ultivue

Ultivue provides researchers and scientists in translational medicine with multiplex biomarker assays for tissue phenotyping and digital pathology. Its proprietary InSituPlex® technology enables advanced exploration and interrogation of tissue samples for precision medicine research. These highly customizable solutions coupled with our scientific consultative approach strengthen and accelerate biomarker discovery and drug development programs. Learn more at Ultivue.com.