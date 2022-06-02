ioXt Approves Bishop Fox for Base Profile Lab Testing

NEWPORT BEACH, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--ioXt, the global standard for IoT security, today announced that Bishop Fox, the leading authority in offensive security and an ioXt Authorized Lab, is approved to test IoT devices under the ioXt Certification Program’s base profile. This expansion of testing services from Bishop Fox comes less than six months after Bishop Fox was selected as an Authorized Labs partner. Authorized Labs partners are the exclusive test providers for ioXt and perform all testing required for devices to be certified by the organization.

“With the number of active IoT devices expected to surpass 25.4 billion by 2030, Bishop Fox’s latest certification allows us to become a one-stop-shop for manufacturers and brands to certify their device through ioXt Alliance,” said Tom Eston, associate vice president of consulting at Bishop Fox. “As the industry looks to build a safer and more secure IoT world, the ioXt Alliance is the glue that holds us together. Our team is also proud to take a more active role in collaborating with forward-thinking industry organizations through ioXt’s Workgroups to develop guidelines and frameworks that cultivate greater transparency and trust around new connected products entering the marketplace.”

Bishop Fox’s security assessments review devices down to the chip level and cover the full spectrum of IoT testing, leveraging the latest hardware testing tools and techniques, such as glitching and side-channel analysis with Field Programmable Gate Arrays (FPGAs). The organization’s assessments include reviews of firmware security and the firmware update process to identify and close gaps commonly exploited by attackers.

“Protection of end users’ data and privacy is of utmost importance at Afero, and the Authorized Labs partner we worked with needed to be aligned with our values and goals. This made it a no-brainer to work alongside Bishop Fox in proving the Afero platform meets the most rigorous security standards,” said Joe Britt, co-founder and CEO of Afero. “The ioXt Alliance is an influencer in driving IoT security awareness, and we’re proud the Afero platform is a leading third-party certified platform partner of ioXt. With Afero’s third-party certified platform, connected residential and commercial brands are enabled to deliver solutions with safer, stronger and more secure products.”

ioXt Authorized Labs are global leaders of compliance and security testing and provide exclusive, third-party validation to connected devices through the ioXt Certification Program, which is focused on the security, upgradability, and transparency of devices. After successfully completing the rigorous testing program, products that meet or exceed the requirements in their designated profile and category receive the ioXt SmartCert seal of security.

“Authorized Labs are indispensable to the entire ioXt Alliance, and we’re thrilled to offer more manufacturers and brands of IoT devices the ability to be tested through Bishop Fox – a leader in the offensive security space for nearly two decades and an advisor to more than a quarter of the Fortune 100,” said Grace Burkard, director of operations at ioXt. “With the addition of Bishop Fox’s testing services to the base profile, as well as its collaborative involvement in our Workgroups, we’re further advancing our mission of building manufacturer and consumer confidence in the security of IoT products, and we look forward to continuing the partnership.”

About Bishop Fox

Bishop Fox is the largest private offensive security firm, offering solutions ranging from continuous penetration testing, red teaming, and attack surface management to product, cloud, and application security assessments. We’ve worked with more than 25% of the Fortune 100, half of the Fortune 10, eight of the top 10 global technology companies, and all of the top global media companies to improve their security. Our Cosmos platform was named Best Emerging Technology in the 2021 SC Media Awards and our offerings are consistently ranked as “world class” in customer experience surveys. We're an active participant in the security community and have published more than 16 open source tools and 50 security advisories in the last five years. Learn more about us at bishopfox.com or follow us on Twitter.

About the ioXt Alliance

ioXt is the Global Standard for IoT Security. Founded by leading technology and product manufacturing firms, ioXt is the only industry led, global IoT product security and certification program in the world. Products with the ioXt SmartCert give consumers and retailers greater confidence in a highly connected world. Learn more at ioxtalliance.org.