CampusESP Welcomes 200th Customer, Morehouse College

PHILADELPHIA--(BUSINESS WIRE)--CampusESP, the leading provider of technology solutions that help colleges and universities engage parents and families, announced today that it signed its 200th customer, Morehouse College.

Over the past six years CampusESP has built a reputation as the go-to leader in parent engagement solutions, leading with the message that a strong family support system helps students in their search and subsequent success in college.

With its 155-years of focus on Black students and often tangential focus on first generation students, the team at Morehouse has for a long time recognized the influence, importance, and impact of families on their students. Katina Hawkins, Morehouse’s Director of Parent Engagement, Community Partnerships and Event Sponsorships, has been building a robust parent involvement strategy, and saw CampusESP as a smart way to scale her ability to engage and communicate personally with parents.

“We consider our parents as partners. We want them to recognize how much we appreciate that they are sending their young men to us and that they have made the deliberate choice of Morehouse and trusting us to educate them,” said Hawkins. “But it’s also important for our parents to have a great experience, too.”

“We want our parents to know they don’t just drop off their sons — in the college experience they are part of our team,” agreed Henry Goodgame, Vice President of External Relations. “With CampusESP we are aiming to create an avenue for parents to be involved with the college because we know that they play a pivotal role in their student’s success. If “parent” is a part of your name in any fashion, there's now going to be a way to connect, feel inspired, and feel like you are a part of Morehouse. If we can engage with them before they come, while they are here, and after they leave through CampusESP, it will be a wonderful asset for us.”

“Customer 200 is a huge milestone for us and a testament to the growing recognition that parents can and should be partners in higher education. We’re thrilled to welcome a respected and forward-thinking institution like Morehouse College to the CampusESP family,” said Dave Becker, CEO and co-founder of CampusESP. “Morehouse joins our continuously growing network of schools — from Penn State to University of the Pacific to Texas A&M to Emory — who recognize the importance of families and the positive impact a comprehensive engagement strategy can make on their students.”

With CampusESP for Family Communication, Morehouse will be able to easily share invaluable information and important news with the school’s 2400 families through automated and fully personalized newsletters and targeted announcements. By getting these supporters the right content and the right time, parents will be better able to advise their students, strengthening their support system and helping them stay successful and on path to graduation.

“Parents can be our biggest recruiters and advocates if we treat them right, show them respect, and give them the resources they need,” said Goodgame. “An investment in parent engagement and CampusESP is a win-win.”

About CampusESP

From impacting enrollment, to student success, to annual giving, keeping parents effectively engaged has proven to be critical for colleges and universities looking to better support their institutional goals. With CampusESP’s parent engagement software, institutions can increase enrollment, improve student retention, grow parent giving, and satisfy the needs of parents — all while reducing administrative burden and hours on staff. To learn more, visit campusesp.com

About Morehouse College

Morehouse College is the only historically Black college dedicated to educating men. Founded in 1867, Morehouse is a private, liberal arts institution and the nation's top producer of Black men who go on to receive doctorates and the top producer of Rhodes Scholars among HBCUs. The College was named to the list of U.S. institutions that produced the most Fulbright Scholars in 2019-2020. As the epicenter for thought leadership on civil rights, Morehouse is committed to helping the nation address the inequities caused by institutional racism, which has created social and economic disparities for people of African descent. Prominent Morehouse alumni include: Martin Luther King Jr., Nobel Peace Prize Laureate; Dr. David Satcher, former U.S. Surgeon General; Shelton "Spike" Lee, Academy Award-winning American filmmaker; Maynard H. Jackson, the first African American mayor of Atlanta; Jeh Johnson, former U.S. Secretary of Homeland Security; Louis W. Sullivan, former U.S. Secretary of Health and Human Services; Bakari Sellers, attorney and CNN political analyst; Randall Woodfin, elected as the youngest mayor of Birmingham in 120 years; and Raphael Warnock, Senator from Georgia. For more information, visit morehouse.edu.