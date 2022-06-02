Landmark Group Selects E2open to Enhance Supply Chain Resiliency

AUSTIN, Texas--(BUSINESS WIRE)--E2open Parent Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: ETWO), a leading network-based provider of a cloud-based, mission-critical, end-to-end supply chain management platform, announces that Landmark Group, a multinational retail and hospitality conglomerate, has selected E2open to improve competitive advantage for its retail division. Landmark Group will deploy E2open to revolutionize its supply chain operations, covering collaboration on procurement to optimizing transportation planning execution and managing trade compliance.

With E2open’s network, data and applications, Landmark Group’s retail arm aims to reduce transportation costs and increase efficiency; improve visibility and supplier collaboration to monitor the quality of procured commodities; reduce customs delays; and automate and digitize previously manual processes.

“The need for more resilient and agile supply chain operations has never been more important, as revealed by unprecedented disruptions the past few years. Top brands across the world recognize that technology and connected supply chains are the way forward to create and optimize efficiency while satisfying their customers’ needs,” said Michael Farlekas, chief executive officer of E2open. “This is exactly the task Landmark Group is entrusting to E2open - to modernize its supply chain operations with visibility and collaboration to deliver value for a diverse range of customers. We are delighted to welcome Landmark Group as an E2open client.”

Founded in 1973, the Landmark Group has pioneered leading homegrown brands that are market leaders in their categories across Middle East, Africa, India and has a growing presence in Southeast Asia. The Group’s comprehensive supply chain infrastructure includes a full-fledged logistics and distribution division to support its retail operations with 6,000 people, 1,000 vehicles and 35 warehouses. The high-volume retailer has over 8 million square feet of warehouse space including one of the largest privately owned logistics and redistribution centers in Dubai.

“We are constantly striving to deliver exceptional value and retail experiences and therefore developing an agile supply chain is part of the Group’s supply chain vision,” said Ashish Sood, Landmark Group’s chief supply chain officer. “We believe that E2open’s platform will empower us to combat disruptions and address dynamic business scenarios through end-to-end data visibility, strong analytics and optimization. Thus, ensuring that we stay aligned with the continually shifting supply chain landscape to support our customer portfolio of leading brands across the globe.”

About E2open

At E2open, we’re creating a more connected, intelligent supply chain. It starts with sensing and responding to real-time demand, supply and delivery constraints. Bringing together data from customers, distribution channels, suppliers, contract manufacturers and logistics partners, our collaborative and agile supply chain platform enables companies to use data in real time, with artificial intelligence and machine learning to drive smarter decisions. All this complex information is delivered in a single view that encompasses your demand, supply, logistics and global trade ecosystems. E2open is changing everything. Demand. Supply. Delivered.™ Visit www.e2open.com.

E2open and the E2open logo are registered trademarks of E2open, LLC. Demand. Supply. Delivered. is a trademark of E2open, LLC. All other trademarks, registered trademarks and service marks are the property of their respective owners.

About Landmark Group

Founded in 1973 in Bahrain, the Landmark Group has successfully grown into one of the largest and most successful retail organisations in the Middle East and India. An international, diversified retail and hospitality conglomerate that encourages entrepreneurship to consistently deliver exceptional value, the Group operates over 2,200 outlets encompassing over 30 million square feet across the Middle East, North Africa, India and Southeast Asia.

Landmark Group has a strong workforce of over 42,000 employees and provides a value-driven product range for the family through its retail concepts: Centrepoint, Babyshop, Splash, Shoemart, Lifestyle, Max, Shoexpress, Home Centre, Home Box, Emax, UAE’s first food discounter, VIVA and Styli, the Group’s first online-only fashion offering. The Group has also diversified in leisure, food and hospitality with Landmark Leisure, Citymax Hotels, Fitness First and Foodmark - the restaurant division, which operates the Group's own and franchise dining outlets.

The Group brands ensure the delivery of a seamless shopping experience to customers through a keen focus on their e-commerce and omni-channel capabilities. As a high-volume retailer, Landmark Group operates the MENA region’s largest privately-owned logistics and distribution hub. The company has now advanced to offer 3PL logistics services with the launch its fully automated Mega Distribution Centre at JAFZA, Dubai under the brand name of Omega Logistics.

The Group is committed to being an employer of choice and has been recognized over the years, recently being named one of Asia’s and the Middle East’s top 5 Best Workplaces in 2021 by Great Place to Work®.

For more information visit our website or follow us on our social media pages on LinkedIn, Facebook and Instagram.