Cubic Teams with Carley Corporation to Enhance Fleet Readiness and Support U.S. Navy Training Modernization

SAN DIEGO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Cubic Corporation today announced that it had been awarded a subcontract by Carley Corporation under their prime contract for the U.S. Navy’s Sailor 2025 Ready, Relevant Learning (RRL) Fiscal Year 2022 (FY22) Content Conversion Indefinite Delivery/Indefinite Quantity (IDIQ) contract.

As part of the agreement, with support from Cubic, Carley will deliver training content to include designing, developing, and delivering modernized training content, including courseware training products for multiple Navy ratings. The content will be provided to Sailors over the course of their career-long learning continuum.

“It is an honor to continue to deliver modernized training content to our Sailors at the point of need,” said Mike Knowles, president of Cubic Mission and Performance Solutions. “This is the third contract award for the collective Carley-Cubic team and demonstrates the Navy’s continued confidence in our ability to deliver operationally relevant training to our Sailors and the fleet.”

As part of its work with Carley, Cubic will utilize innovative instructional systems design, systems engineering, and training assessment approaches in conjunction with new technologies to support ratings-accession training. This will simultaneously support the S2025 overarching goal of improving Sailors’ transfer of training to the operational work environment.

The Navy’s S2025 program is designed to improve personnel management and training systems to effectively recruit, develop, manage, reward, and retain future forces. The RRL pillar is a long-term investment in the improvement of individual Sailor performance and enhancing fleet readiness.

“As emerging threats increase the complexity of the mission, proper training for Sailors becomes a greater priority. Focusing on the context, length of service, and experience in the fleet are all relevant factors to determine the most effective time to educate Sailors,” said Jonas Furukrona, vice president & general manager, LVC Training. “Delivering training opportunities at the right time, place, and in the correct situation will benefit the Sailor and capabilities of the fleet both in the present and the future.”

Work will be performed in Orlando, Florida, and is expected to be completed by March 2027.

About Cubic Corporation

Cubic is a technology-driven, market-leading provider of integrated solutions that increase situational understanding for transportation, defense C4ISR, and training customers worldwide to decrease urban congestion and improve military effectiveness and operational readiness. Our teams innovate to make a positive difference in people's lives. We simplify their daily journeys. We promote mission success and safety for those who serve their nation. For more information about Cubic, please visit the company's website at www.cubic.com or on Twitter @CubicCorp.

About Carley Corporation

Headquartered in Orlando, Florida, Carley Corporation is an employee-owned small business that specializes in the design, production, and implementation of blended training solutions for mission-critical training and performance needs.