Violet Evergarden x mayla classic; A collaboration shoe with a great response that expresses the appearance of the Violet itself. Received many resale requests from all over the world and started the 4th sales (Photo: Business Wire)

OSAKA, Japan--(BUSINESS WIRE)--mayla classic, a brand that is operated by Dolls, develops ladies' fashion with a catch phrase of "body temperature rises by 2 degrees Celsius ..."

Violet Evergarden

Re-acceptance of "Violet Evergarden the Movie" collaboration shoes made-to-order sales has started from 18:00 on May 13, 2022 (Friday).

We offer two colors, [Akora], which was created with the image of the violet itself, and [Segen], which has a noble atmosphere.

The beautiful and dignified appearance of the violet is expressed in a delicate and bold design that is typical of mayla classic.

It is a gorgeous and beautiful finish that is sure to be a big success in party scenes and weddings.

Product name: mayla classic Violet Evergarden

Order period: May 13th (Friday) 18:00 to June 13th (Monday) 23:59

Sales location: "mayla classic" official EC site

https://mayla.jp/SHOP/sha2406.html

Price: ¥ 27,170 (tax included)

mayla classic products can be purchased from all over the world.

[Purchase Bonus]

Original BOX

4 types of postcards

This product is packed with the world of Violet Evergarden with "love" for the work.

We will deliver it in a luxurious shoe box with the image of a violet trunk case.

Inside, an illustration of Violet and violet flowers are drawn.

Four types of collaboration limited postcards that express the scenery of the work in sepia are also included.

About mayla classic

Official site: https://mayla.jp/

Official Twitter: https://twitter.com/mayla_classic

Official Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/maylaclassic_japan/

Official Tik Tok: https://www.tiktok.com/@maylaclassic

mayla classic Overseas Official site

Official Twitter: https://twitter.com/mayla_intl

China Official Store: https://shop186027055.world.taobao.com/

Weibo: https://www.weibo.com/maylaclassic

(C) Kana Akatsuki / Kyoto Animation / Violet Evergarden Production Committee