Human Performance Authority Dr. Craig Koniver Announces Partnership with Soho House

CHARLESTON, S.C.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Koniver Wellness and Soho House announce a new partnership offering unrivaled wellness technology and services at all Soho House Health Clubs. Koniver at Soho Health Club has launched its inaugural location at Shoreditch House, providing cutting edge performance medicine treatments to all Soho House members and Soho Friends.

Dr. Koniver comments, “Having practiced performance and longevity medicine for over 15 years, I am truly honored and excited to bring these types of services to the members of Soho House. By combining these nutrient infusions and injections into the community setting of each Soho House, we will greatly help move the needle for how wellness and optimization moves forward.”

Michaela Hurst, Soho Health Club manager, says "We’re delighted to work with Dr. Koniver and his team at the Soho Health Club within Shoreditch House. We’re excited to offer his range of premium quality vitamin IV Drips to our members and friends, to enhance their mental and physical wellness."

Koniver at Soho Health Club, Shoreditch is available now to all Soho House members. To book, visit https://www.cowshed.com/spa/treatments/Koniver-Drips

About Koniver Wellness:

Craig Koniver, M.D. is founder of Koniver Wellness and has been practising Performance Medicine for over 18 years. Not satisfied with the disease-based model of modern medicine, Dr. Koniver seeks to help his clients optimise their health and performance through time-tested, nutrient and science-driven protocols that are the cutting-edge of medicine. He believes in order to optimise your health and performance, it takes reconciling everything going on outside-of-you (nutrients, food, toxins, etc.) with everything going on inside-of-you (genetics, thoughts, metabolism, blood flow, etc.) and defines “optimal health” as continuously adapting our external exposures with our internal environment to create cellular harmony, efficiency, and energy. Dr. Koniver’s breakthrough treatments have caught the attention of Fortune 100 CEOs, elite special forces, Hollywood celebrities, and current and retired professional athletes using a unique blend of eastern and western, regenerative, functional, and prescriptive medicine to create proprietary products and protocols that set him apart from other traditional physicians. Dr. Koniver is an innovator in this space designing a plethora of infusion and injectable treatments for his clients. He is currently the creator of 16 ground-breaking peptide combinations targeting a number of specific functions as well as a plethora of new outside the box therapies resulting in best in class outcomes. These protocols and methodologies are highly sought after by physicians all around the globe. www.koniverwellness.com

About Soho House:

Founded in 1995 by Nick Jones, Soho House is a place for our diverse membership to connect, grow, have fun and make an impact. Today, there are members and Houses around the world, as well as restaurants, spas, workspaces, and cinemas. www.sohohouse.com