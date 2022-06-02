Global Study Will Provide Urban Leaders With an Evidence-Based Roadmap for Making Their Cities More Sustainable, Resilient, Inclusive, and Future-Ready

NEW YORK--(BUSINESS WIRE)--ThoughtLab, a leading global research firm, has joined forces with a broad coalition of business, government, and academic leaders to launch its fourth urban research program, Building a Future-Ready City. This ground-breaking study, conducted together with Hatch, a global engineering company, will examine how cities around the world plan to reinvent their urban environments to meet the post-pandemic expectations of citizens and other stakeholders, and to address their increasing needs for resiliency, sustainability, inclusiveness, and economic development.

The pandemic and other market disruptions have heightened the imperative for urban transformation. Now more than ever, urban leaders must adopt a future-ready strategy to address a cross-current of dramatic shifts upending their cities—including technological innovation, climate change, rising safety and security concerns, failing infrastructure, and economic volatility, as well as changing citizen behaviors, expectations, and demographics.

“In my years of conducting urban research, I cannot remember a more disruptive and perplexing time for city leaders,” said Louis Celi, CEO of ThoughtLab and director of the research program. “Since our last study, cities have experienced unprecedented social, environmental, technological, and economic shifts that require fresh urban thinking. Our current research program will provide city leaders with just that—evidence-based analysis and actionable insights that will help them find their own path to becoming more sustainable, resilient, inclusive, and future-ready cities.”

In the months ahead, ThoughtLab and Hatch Urban Solutions, the urban practice arm of Hatch, will conduct a rigorous benchmarking study of 200 cities across regions, population sizes, and income levels to probe their strategies, investments, and plans for becoming future ready. To assess how these plans align with changing citizen behaviors and expectations, ThoughtLab also will conduct a survey of 2,000 residents in cities in six world regions. To provide city leaders with an actionable roadmap, the research will include in-depth case studies on the urban transformation plans of 15 cities, as well as robust economic and social impact analysis to identify the future-ready strategies that work best.

An eBook, benchmarking platform, and other decision support tools developed from the study will be released in November 2022, with an announcement of key findings and calls to action at a global virtual summit organized with Smart Cities World, and in person at the 2022 Barcelona Smart City Expo World Conference. ThoughtLab will also launch a dedicated microsite that will provide regular updates on the program, along with the latest analysis, useful data resources, and shared content.

"A future-ready city in a post-pandemic world is one that embraces stakeholder and community engagement, innovation, and technology to cultivate a thriving and enduring community,” said Chris Castro, Director of the Office of Sustainability and Resilience for the City of Orlando. “These cities will be advanced in using smart technology and data to accelerate progress on the UN’s Sustainable Development Goals, improve our collective resilience, and transition to a zero-carbon economy. ThoughtLab’s research will help shed light on the path ahead for cities."

Actionable roadmap for the future

This landmark study, Building a Future-Ready City, will provide city leaders with a comprehensive, evidence-based roadmap for preparing for a transformed, post-pandemic world, with insights into:

How citizens across a spectrum of cities expect to change the way they live, work, socialize, and travel in metro areas, and how city leaders are building these assumptions into their longer-term plans.

What future-ready goals and investments these cities are targeting and integrating across seven urban domains: living and health; mobility and transportation; environment and sustainability; energy and utilities; public safety; digital infrastructure; and economic development.

How cities will draw on technology, innovation, and data, along with citizen engagement, partnerships, and new funding models, to achieve their social, environmental, and economic goals and to overcome the urban challenges ahead.

The research coalition for Building a Future-Ready City consists of:

Corporate sponsors, including Axis Communications, Cognizant, Dassault Systèmes, Dell Technologies, Deloitte, GM, Intel, JLL Technologies, Kearney, NTT, and Visa.

About ThoughtLab

ThoughtLab is an innovative thought leadership firm that creates fresh ideas through rigorous research and economic analysis. We specialize in assessing the economic, financial, and social impact of technology on cities, companies, industries, and world markets. Our services include fielding business, consumer, investor, and government surveys; organizing executive interviews, meetings, and advisory groups; conducting economic modeling, AI sentiment monitoring, benchmarking, and performance analysis; and developing white papers, eBooks, infographics, and customer-facing analytical tools.

Find out more on www.thoughtlabgroup.com.

About Hatch

Whatever our clients envision, our engineers can design and build. With over six decades of business and technical experience in the mining, energy, and infrastructure sectors, we know your business and understand that your challenges are changing rapidly. We respond quickly with solutions that are smarter, more efficient, and innovative. We draw upon our 9,000 staff with experience in over 150 countries to challenge the status quo and create positive change for our clients, our employees, and the communities we serve.

Find out more www.hatch.com.

