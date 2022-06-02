Silver Spring Foods Wins Big With New Specialty Mustards at the 2022 World-Wide Mustard Competition

EAU CLAIRE, Wis.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Silver Spring Foods, a subsidiary of Huntsinger Farms, the world’s largest grower and processor of horseradish, took home three medals at the prestigious World-Wide Mustard Competition. Hundreds of mustards from around the world entered this year’s competition, held under the direction of Barry Levenson, curator and founder of the National Mustard Museum in Middleton, Wisconsin. Judges tasted mustards from as far away as Japan, France, Germany, England, and Sweden.

The National Mustard Museum has coordinated this annual blind tasting competition since 1995 and Silver Spring Foods has participated in 21 of the 26 competitions. Since entering the competition in 2001, the company has won over 50 medals; a testament to Silver Spring Foods commitment to innovation.

“Silver Spring Foods has set the standard for innovation and creativity in the mustard category. Each award year is a testament to the vision and ingenuity of our food innovation team,” said Eric Rygg, President of Silver Spring Foods. “Having our new mustards win medals was especially meaningful for our team who dedicated the entire two years of the pandemic to mastering the formulations.”

More than forty judges sampled mustards in 17 different categories with Silver Spring Foods bringing home medals in the following categories:

Gold Medal - Stone Ground Mustard (Coarse Grain Category)

Silver Spring Foods melded its own rich history in mustard-making with its eye for innovation to develop an elevated version of this traditional product. Using just the right grind, the result is a complex and robust mustard with specks of goodness you can see and taste.

Available in a 9.5oz squeeze bottle. MSRP: $3.00

Silver Medal- Everything Bagel Mustard (Exotic Category)

Consumers can expect the Everything Bagel mustard to have a tangy blend of spices, seeds, and aromatics - perfect for adding a flavorful kick to any sandwich. It also works great as an ingredient for sauces or salad dressings, and enhances the flavor of your favorite dips and spreads.

Available in a 9.5oz squeeze bottle. MSRP: $3.00

Silver Medal - Beer’n Brat Mustard (Horseradish/Wasabi Category)

The famous Beer’n Brat Mustard is the perfect blend of fresh ground horseradish and hearty mustard, great for everyday recipes, or as a standalone condiment. Beer’n Brat Mustard brings sinus-clearing heat that can liven up more than just bratwurst. It pairs fantastically with deli sandwiches, summer sausage, deviled eggs, or even a simple bowl of pretzels and beer.

Available in a 9.5oz squeeze bottle. MSRP: $3.00

“We are honored that our newest products have been so well-received,” says Research and Development Supervisor Judy Christensen. “Each mustard is developed by the Silver Spring Foods Zing Masters™– who are an integral part of the product testing and development team. We strive to stay on the pulse of today’s flavor trends, using the highest quality ingredients, to ensure that we only deliver the best to consumers. It is a joy to be recognized among the top products in the mustard category.”

Silver Spring Foods was selected as a winner on April 26, 2022. Products are available in stores nationwide and online. For more information, please visit https://www.silverspringfoods.com/.

About Silver Spring Foods

Silver Spring Foods is a subsidiary of Huntsinger Farms, Inc., the world’s largest grower and processor of horseradish. The company, which has been family-owned and operated since 1929, processes, packages, and markets horseradish along with a variety of specialty mustards and other quality food products to retail, food service, private label, and industrial customers. In 2021 Huntsinger Farms hosted Wisconsin Farm Technology Days, the largest agricultural show in Wisconsin and one of the largest in the nation. For more information, visit https://www.silverspringfoods.com