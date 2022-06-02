Enterra Solutions Expands Organizational Scaling and Technology Leadership to Accelerate Company Growth

PRINCETON, N.J. & CAMBRIDGE, Mass.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Enterra Solutions, the pioneer in Autonomous Decision Science™ (ADS™), today announced the addition of five new leaders across multiple areas of the business, marking the company's commitment to innovation and diversity to fuel accelerated growth. This current wave of new hires includes industry veterans at the C-Suite, Managing Director, Vice President and Software Engineering levels.

Enterra continues to acquire top talent throughout the industry as it further enables the exponential growth of its business. These key new team members will serve as high octane rocket fuel for growth. To support its expansion, Enterra is strengthening the operational scalability of the company with the addition of high-caliber leaders in enterprise scaling, technology, and talent acquisition and management.

“We’re proud to partner with forward-thinking, talented individuals who have differentiated themselves both academically and in their business careers,” said Stephen DeAngelis, CEO of Enterra Solutions. “Our people create the intellectual foundation that will allow us to accelerate market demand and create increased value for our clients. We look forward to the continued growth of our business with the support of these strategic new hires.”

New appointees include:

Kady O’Grady: Enterra’s Chief People and Culture Officer operating out of the Cambridge, MA office. In her new role, Kady will be responsible for leading and driving integrated people strategies to attract, develop, engage, and retain talent to meet business needs and growth aspirations. Before joining Enterra, Kady served as Chief Talent Officer at Innosight, a global strategy innovation consultancy. While at Innosight, Kady built the human resources and people development functions, supported the expansion of the firm into Europe and Asia, and led the firm in the transition and integration into Huron Consulting Group in 2017. Her prior experience includes roles at PatientKeeper, McKinsey & Company and Ernst & Young. Kady received her bachelor’s degree in social science and psychology from Harvard University.

Yolanda Li: Joins Enterra as a Managing Director operating out of the Cambridge, MA office. Yolanda will assist the CEO in driving the company’s enterprise scaling, talent acquisition, technology infrastructure and operations. Yolanda is an innovative global leader with over 15 years of experience in directing and managing human resources, talent acquisition and corporate expansion strategy for a variety of corporations, primarily in the software technology, semiconductor and communications industries in the United States, Europe, and Asia. Prior to joining Enterra, she was Global Director of Talent at KAYAK Software Corporation and has also served at firms including EY and Deloitte as a consultant. As a Sloan Fellow, Yolanda received her Master of Business Administration from the MIT Sloan School of Management, a Bachelor of Law degree from Tsingshua University and a Bachelor of Business Administration from City University in Hong Kong.

Roch Boucher: Joins Enterra as a Vice President of Platform Development operating out of the Princeton, NJ office. Roch is an industry-respected consumer-packaged-goods professional with over three decades of diverse experience spanning engineering, operations, supply chain processes, sales, and IT. Prior to joining Enterra, Roch held the position of Global IT Innovation Director for Trade Investment and Pricing at Unilever, where he oversaw the creation and implementation of multiple global systems for the management and optimization of trade Investment spending across numerous countries. During his tenure at Unilever, Roch also spent time in the engineering, supply chain operations, M&A, organizational change management, and IT business units. Roch received his bachelor’s degree in mechanical engineering from McGill University.

Darian Pena: Joins Enterra as a Senior Data Engineer, operating remotely and from the Princeton, NJ office. Darian is a data engineering professional with experience supporting large scale data and analytics initiatives across multiple industries. As a Senior Data Engineer and member of the Engineering Team, he will apply his thorough understanding of big data technologies to the challenges facing Enterra’s clients. Darian’s experience includes serving as Lead Big Data Engineer for a range of companies, including Bank of America, Morgan Stanley, Truth Health Plan and PRO Unlimited. Darian received a Master of Arts degree in International Relations and Comparative Politics from Boston College’s Graduate School of Arts and Sciences and a Bachelor of Arts degree from Boston College.

Matthew Halton: Joins Enterra as a Business Change Management Consultant, operating remotely out of Florida. Matthew will help deliver unique, high impact business solutions to Enterra’s clients and support them through their business transformation journey. He will be a member of Enterra’s Revenue Growth Intelligence System™ (“ERGIS”) activation team focused on delivering the ERGIS capability to clients in the consumer products and retail industries. Prior to joining Enterra, Matthew was a Key Account Manager with Southern Glazer’s Wine and Spirits where he produced detailed analysis using Nielsen and IRI market data. Before that, Matt worked for McKesson in several capacities, including Lab Implementation Analyst, in which he oversaw the full implementation process and installation of large lab equipment purchases; Strategic Account Customer Analyst, during which time he administered all aspects of contract activities; and Vendor Enrollment Campaign Specialist, in which he spearheaded all phases of innovative vendor enrollment campaigns. Matthew earned a Master of Business Administration degree and a bachelor’s degree in Sports Management from the University of North Florida.

