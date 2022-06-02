KORE Software Adds to All-Star Board with Sports Marketing Veteran Ann Rodriguez

AUSTIN, Texas & SAN FRANCISCO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--KORE Software ("KORE"), the leading sponsorship and business management software solution for the sports, entertainment, and corporate brands market, announced industry leader Ann Rodriguez has joined the company's Board of Directors.

Ann brings more than 20 years of experience managing sports marketing spend, both for sports teams and with corporate brands that spend heavily on sports advertising. Ann’s prior experience includes leadership roles with the Under Armour, WNBA, Atlanta United FC, and the San Jose Earthquakes. She most recently served as Chief Strategy & People Officer at Los Angeles Organizing Committee for the Olympic and Paralympic Games 2028 ("LA 2028") where she led strategic planning, strategic business development projects, and all aspects of HR for the largest sporting event in the world.

"Ann brings a phenomenal experience within the sports marketing ecosystem. As KORE continues its expansion selling sponsorship management software into the corporate brands, Ann will be a valuable thought partner who has both bought and sold sports advertising," said Jason Fletcher, CEO of KORE.

Ann joins KORE Software's board during a period of tremendous growth. In February, KORE completed two strategic acquisitions, Hookit & SSB's Pro Sports Vertical, to expand the company's sponsorship & engagement marketing solutions. With these new acquisitions, KORE serves nearly 1,000 sports properties, 20,000 athletes, and over 100 of the top global brands. The corporate brands segment will soon exceed 25% of KORE’s annual recurring revenue.

"KORE has seen exceptional growth and driven an impressive level of innovation in the sports ecosystem. I’m inspired to be joining a talented team and unique platform that continues to deliver substantial value to sports team, stadiums, and corporate brands," shared Ann Rodriguez.

KORE received a significant growth investment from Serent Capital, a growth-focused firm that invests in technology companies, in 2018. Since the investment, KORE has grown 4x and completed 3 strategic acquisitions.

About KORE Software

KORE Software is a global leader in engagement marketing solutions. KORE's intelligence platform is trusted by over 850+ of the largest organizations in the sports and entertainment industry to provide data-driven intelligence quickly and securely. Through one connected ecosystem of solutions, data, and insights KORE helps accelerate and enhance organizations' ability to make the right decisions for their business. KORE's platform drives excellence across sponsorship activation, fan engagement, ticket sales, partnership analysis, data analytics, and innovative marketing journeys, so organizations can build stronger connections with their fans, maximize returns, and spend time where it matters. For more information, please visit www.KOREsoftware.com.

About Serent Capital

Serent Capital invests in growing businesses with compelling solutions that exceed customer needs. As businesses grow and evolve, the opportunities and challenges they face change with them. The principals at Serent Capital have firsthand experience navigating growth through their experiences as CEOs, strategic advisors, and board members to successful businesses. Serent leverages their expertise and capital to help growing businesses thrive. For more information on Serent Capital, visit www.serentcapital.com.