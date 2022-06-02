Five Leading Orthodontic Software Providers Form Collaboration Under PracticeTek

ATLANTA--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Five leading orthodontic software providers have come together in a new partnership designed to help orthodontic professionals enhance patient care and experience. topsOrtho, Gaidge, EasyRx, Oasys Crossfire, and OrthoMinds, have joined forces under PracticeTek, a collection of well-respected software and payments solutions. The companies will remain independently operated but will enjoy greater collaboration, integration, and investment in building and delivering progressive technology solutions for the orthodontic profession.

“Our singular focus is to help orthodontists succeed in their practice through software solutions that create efficiency and automation and provide valuable business intelligence,” said Ryan Moynihan, CEO of Gaidge and orthodontics division lead for PracticeTek. “We’re eager to showcase our new network to the orthodontic profession as we further establish these brands as trusted partners.”

PracticeTek provides more than 17,000 orthodontic, dental, chiropractic, optometry, dermatology, and other healthcare practices with best-in-class software solutions that enable them to provide a better experience for patients, grow their business, and get paid faster. PracticeTek’s practice management capabilities allow practitioners to streamline and integrate processes and make data-driven business decisions through actionable insights.

Moynihan added: “We’re integrating the best solutions and leveraging investments in innovation to create new and better ways to serve the orthodontic community well into the future.”

Innovative solutions within PracticeTek’s portfolio include appointment scheduling, patient intake forms, communications, engagement and reputation management, data analytics, universal lab prescription, and embedded payment processing. Healthcare professionals find value in the company’s solutions that enhance business reputation and awareness, create efficient workflows, and assist in clinical outcomes that ultimately translate to better patient care.

Each of the five companies recently exhibited at AAO 2022 in Miami, meeting with orthodontic professionals and furthering their commitment to the community. Learn more about each brand’s unique offerings at their respective websites:

About PracticeTek

PracticeTek was established by investors and entrepreneurs who came together with a vision for the future of healthcare: high-quality care delivered seamlessly and on demand, without the burden and confusion of traditional systems. The company is a collection of best-in-class software solutions that serve the retail healthcare market, including dental, orthodontic, chiropractic, optometry, and dermatology practices. Its solutions empower allied professionals to connect with their patients and grow their business. The result is better care, lower workloads for staff, and less overhead costs for practitioners — which means more resources for improving patient care. For more information, visit PracticeTek.com.