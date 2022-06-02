Moog Inc. Announces Distributor Agreement With Robin Radar Systems

EAST AURORA, N.Y.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Moog Inc. (NYSE: MOG.A and MOG.B) announced today the formalization of its relationship with Robin Radar Systems, through the inclusion of Robin’s MAX® and IRIS® radars into Moog’s Digital Airfield Solutions portfolio.

Moog customers will benefit through the seamless integration of Robin’s bird and drone detection systems into Moog’s existing Tarsier® FOD mitigation and pavement monitoring technologies. By bringing these normally siloed airfield systems together into one digital system, Moog can provide unique data insights to support the operators of the world’s most complex airfield environments to optimize their FOD, pavement, wildlife, and drone management programs.

Jason Weiss, Moog Aircraft’s General Manager for Military Global Sustainment said, “ We are excited for the opportunity to work with Robin Radar Systems within this new agreement. Robin and Moog share a joint focus of supporting our customers’ missions with high quality and high-reliability systems. The capability offered by our combined system will provide our customers with insights to better safeguard their airfields and to improve and digitize their FOD management programs.”

Marcel Verdonk, Chief Commercial Officer for Robin Radar Systems, said “ We are delighted to have signed this distributor deal with Moog. It’s in line with our expansion plans and, given the shared product-market fit, we’re convinced both Moog’s and our own customers will benefit from the combined offering.”

Representatives for Moog’s Digital Airfield Solutions will be onsite at Booth #811 at the 94th annual American Association of Airport Executives (AAAE) Conference & Exposition in Seattle. Company experts will be available at AAAE from June 5-8, 2022, to discuss the expanded portfolio and new solutions. Visit https://bit.ly/MoogAAAE22 to learn more.

About Moog Inc.

Moog Inc. is a worldwide designer, manufacturer, and integrator of precision control components and systems. Moog’s high-performance systems control military and commercial aircraft, satellites and space vehicles, launch vehicles, missiles, automated industrial machinery, marine and medical equipment. Additional information about the company can be found at www.moog.com. For more information on Moog’s Digital Airfield Solutions, visit https://www.moog.com/markets/aircraft/tarsierfod.html.

About Robin Radar Systems

Robin Radar Systems is a Netherlands-based technology leader in radar systems for tracking and classification of small targets. Combining affordable sensors with smart software, Robin provides actionable information to increase safety and security with its specialized bird and drone radars. Robin’s bird radars are used for bird strike avoidance at both civil and military airports the world round, as well as for mitigating the impact of wind farms on birds. Its drone radars are used at airports, and for protecting critical infrastructure, military installations, and security events the world over. With the recent acquisition of British firm, Scarecrow Group, Robin has added bird deterrent and bird control logging software to its product portfolio. Robin’s installed base of radars is over 140 and counting.