BedRock Systems Joins United States National Cybersecurity Excellence Partnership (NCEP) Program

SAN FRANCISCO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--BedRock Systems, the leading software company delivering an unbreakable foundation for secured computing from edge to cloud, today announced it has joined the National Cybersecurity Excellence Partnership (NCEP) program. NCEP is a collaborative public-private partnership between U.S. companies and the National Institute of Standards and Technology’s (NIST) National Cybersecurity Center of Excellence (NCCoE), formed to advance the state of cybersecurity practice in the United States.

“ It’s an honor to participate in the NCEP program,” said John Walsh, SVP Strategy and Business Development at BedRock Systems. “ Through partnership and collaboration with NCCoE and other NCEP participants, we look forward to identifying pressing cybersecurity challenges and driving innovations that bolster the security of U.S. information systems.”

BedRock Systems joins a community of NCEP partner companies that have pledged to provide hardware, software, and expertise to foster rapid adoption and broad deployment of integrated cybersecurity tools and techniques and address technology gaps affecting multiple sectors of the economy. In addition to contributing equipment and other products to the NCCoE’s test environments, partner companies can designate guest researchers to collaborate and work with NCCoE researchers at the center, in person or remotely.

To address the challenges of securing the country’s IT environments, the NCCoE has developed 167 publications, which have been downloaded more than 1 million times. In addition to joining the NCEP program, BedRock Systems has participated in reviewing NIST’s recent Special Publication 1800-32, titled “ Securing Distributed Energy Resources: An Example of Industrial Internet of Things Cybersecurity.”

“ Fostering collaboration and leveraging the expertise that exists across the private and public sectors is an important part of NCCoE’s strategy to drive innovation and address technology gaps affecting critical systems and industries,” said Jim McCarthy, Senior Security Engineer, National Cybersecurity Center of Excellence (NCCoE). “ We are pleased to have BedRock Systems join the community of NCEP partners who help NIST and NCCoE design, build, deploy, and document standards-based solutions that can be leveraged across multiple segments in our economy.”

McCarthy recently joined BedRock for a webinar discussion on Dissecting Critical Infrastructure Risks: The Double-Edged Sword of Interoperability. The expert panel of cybersecurity professionals discuss requirements and challenges related to connecting the OT and IT systems that power critical infrastructure.

About BedRock Systems

BedRock Systems is the leading software company delivering an unbreakable foundation for secured computing from edge to cloud. Designed on the principles of Zero Trust and formal methods, BedRock Systems provides unprecedented levels of security and resiliency to the world’s most critical systems and infrastructure. Industries like Financial Services/DeFi, Government, Defense, Healthcare, Pharmaceutical and critical infrastructure sectors all use BedRock to improve cyber security, reduce cost and unlock new revenue by enabling innovation, even while under attack. BedRock your applications and workloads today. Learn more at bedrocksystems.com.