Gen.G & Galorants Join Forces with Tampax & Always to Host Astral Clash Series

Tampax and Always are partnering with global esports organization Gen.G and Galorants, the largest VALORANT community of female-identifying and nonbinary gamers, to break down gendered stigmas and launch the Astral Clash tournament series. (Graphic: Business Wire)

CINCINNATI--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Tampax and Always are partnering with global esports organization Gen.G and Galorants, the largest VALORANT community of female-identifying and nonbinary gamers, to break down gendered stigmas and launch the Astral Clash tournament series with some of the best female-identifying VALORANT players in North America. Two online qualifiers (June 17-19, July 15-17, 2022) will lead to four teams winning an all-expenses paid trip to the live finals in Southern California on August 6, 2022. These in-person tournaments mark the first for Galorants and represents one of very few opportunities for the female-identifying VALORANT community.

“This tournament is all about amplifying some of the best of the best VALORANT has to offer,” said Nicci Barker, Owner and Co-Creator of Galorants. “We’re beyond the point of needless separation when it comes to esports when there are likely teams who desperately need this level of talent in their own organization. With the help of Tampax and Always we are helping breakdown these gender barriers.”

Astral Clash will be hosted by Lucy Mae and will feature Tampax and Always ambassador teams consisting of Krystalogy, Blisskai, Nicki Taylor, Jessica Kim, Raeyei, and Shannon Williams, all of whom will focus on empowerment and mentorship throughout the tournament series. Each ambassador team will support programming over the course of the tournament with livestreams, community giveaways, and appearances at the live finals for additional in-person mentorship and Q&A sessions.

“Gen.G is excited to continue our partnership with Galorants and empower women gamers with the iconic brands of Tampax and Always,” said Gina Chung Lee, Chief Marketing Officer of Gen.G. “Our aim with this campaign is to continue to highlight and create opportunities for women gaming communities, by providing a forum for this community to connect online and in real life.”

To amplify Tampax, Always and Gen.G’s mission to give back, each ambassador team will play to raise money for two charities aimed to help educate and empower:

Tampax will be playing for Period Education Project, a community-focused program that brings medically accurate period education to young people in disproportionately underserved communities.

Always will be raising money for Uniquely You Summit, an organization focused on empowering Black girls and helping them garner self-love, self-worth and self-care.

In addition, fans can support the cause by going to https://www.pggoodeveryday.com/signup/gen-G-give-away/ to redeem points to provide a charitable donation.

“Tampax and Always, leaders in the period care category, are committed to driving confidence while breaking down period stigma through real-talk education and open and honest conversations,” said Melissa Suk, Vice President, North America Tampax and Always, Procter & Gamble. “Through programs like Always’ #KeepHerPlaying campaign, we’ve seen firsthand the importance of encouraging girls to participate in sports to help build confidence. We’re proud to expand this work into esports by partnering with Gen.G and Galorants, two like-minded organizations who champion the same mission of breaking down barriers in the gaming community, to continue to deliver on our mission.”

Want to Participate? Visit astralclash.gg for more details on how this will come to life.

Want to Watch? Visit twitch.tv/galorants to tune in.

Want to Attend? Visit https://www.pggoodeveryday.com/signup/gen-G-give-away/ to enter for a chance to win an all-expense paid trip to the finals.

About Tampax

Procter & Gamble’s leading tampon brand, Tampax, is period care to help you live your life without limits so everyone can feel educated and empowered every day of the month. Tampax believes knowledge is power, the need for education is limitless and everyone has a right to know their body. Through Tampax’s Flow It Forward project and its established partners, Tampax is helping end the misinformation surrounding health and period care and ensuring there is equal representation and access to medical resources. In 2021, Tampax donated more than 4.8 million tampons to ensure people have access to the period products they need and deserve. With more than 80 years of period protection expertise, Tampax meets a variety of needs. The Tampax product lineup includes Tampax Cup, Tampax Pure Cotton, Tampax Pearl, Tampax Radiant, Tampax Pocket Radiant, and Tampax Pocket Pearl. Visit tampax.com or follow @tampax on Instagram for more information.

About Always

Always, Procter & Gamble’s menstrual protection brand, offers a wide range of pads, wipes, and liners designed to fit different body types, period flows, and preferences. For over 35 years, Always has been empowering millions of young people globally through puberty and confidence education, providing products to those in need, and tackling societal barriers to their confidence through the Always #LikeAGirl and #KeepHerPlaying movements. Together, Always believes we can create a world where neither periods nor gender get in the way of young people reaching their full potential. Visit always.com or follow @always_brand on Instagram for more information.

About Procter & Gamble

P&G serves consumers around the world with one of the strongest portfolios of trusted, quality, leadership brands, including Always®, Ambi Pur®, Ariel®, Bounty®, Charmin®, Crest®, Dawn®, Downy®, Fairy®, Febreze®, Gain®, Gillette®, Head & Shoulders®, Lenor®, Olay®, Oral-B®, Pampers®, Pantene®, SK-II®, Tampax®, Tide®, Vicks®, and Whisper®. The P&G community includes operations in approximately 70 countries worldwide. Please visit http://www.pg.com for the latest news and information about P&G and its brands. For other P&G news, visit us at www.pg.com/news.

About Gen.G

Established in 2017, Gen.G is the leading esports organization connecting the United States and Asia. Ranked no. 6 in the inaugural Forbes list of the “World's Most Valuable Esports Companies,” Gen.G is the only major organization that owns and operates top teams in the world's leading esports markets — China, South Korea and the United States. United under #TigerNation, Gen.G's core mission is to help fans and athletes use the power of gaming and esports to get ahead in and beyond the competition. The company has quickly become a commercial and thought leader, building a global, inclusive and cross-cultural future for sports entertainment. More information about Gen.G esports and its teams can be found at this link.

About Galorants

Galorants’ mission is to diversity the esports industry by elevating female and non-binary individuals. By encouraging and supporting marginalized genders in esports we create a healthier, more inclusive community for us all. Galorants provides a safe space to play, compete, and develop professional skills within a growing Discord server of nearly 20,000 members. Since launching in 2020, the organization has partnered with RIOT Games, Team Liquid, and Gen.G to regularly bring exciting opportunities to community members. Learn more about Galorants at discord.gg/galorants.