Two Stride-Powered Schools Win Ohio Auditor of State Awards for Fiscal Transparency

MAUMEE, Ohio--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Ohio Virtual Academy (OHVA), and Ohio Digital Learning School (ODLS), two accredited, full-time online public schools in the state, have each received the Ohio Auditor of State Award.

The Auditor’s Office in Ohio presents the award to school districts upon completion of the annual financial audit via the state’s Hinkle System of financial data reporting. Schools who receive the award are those who achieve excellence in financial reporting, transparency, and compliance with applicable fiscal laws.

This is the 2nd award for ODLS, while OHVA has won it over seven times.

“This honor means so much to us because it tells me we are doing it right,” said Kate Harkless, head of school at ODLS. “I want to thank my financial teams, and the state Auditor’s office, and promise we will do our best to provide transparency at all levels.”

Both schools are celebrating their graduations this week. OHVA on June 5th and ODLS on June 3rd. You can find more information on their Facebook pages.

About Ohio Virtual Academy

Ohio Virtual Academy (OHVA) is an accredited, full-time online public charter school authorized by the Ohio Council of Community Schools (OCCS) that serves students in grades K through 12. As part of the Ohio public school system, OHVA is tuition-free and provides families the choice to access the curriculum and tools provided by K12, a Stride Company (NYSE: LRN). Stride offers learners of all ages a more effective way to learn and build skills for their future. For more information about OHVA, visit ohva.k12.com and follow on Facebook.

About Ohio Digital Learning School

Ohio Digital Learning School, authorized by the Ohio Council of Community Schools, is a tuition-free online public charter school serving student in grades 9 through 12. As part of the Ohio public school system, ODLS is tuition-free and provides families the choice to access the curriculum and tools provided by K12, a Stride Company (NYSE: LRN). Stride offers learners of all ages a more effective way to learn and build skills for their future. For more information about ODLS, visit odls.k12.com.