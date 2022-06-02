GE Profile™ Partners With Omaha Steaks in New Wi-Fi Upgrade in Advance of Father’s Day

GE Profile is pushing an over-the-air update to wi-fi enabled cooking appliances allowing consumers to cook the perfect steak at home. (Photo: Omaha Steaks)

GE Profile is pushing an over-the-air update to wi-fi enabled cooking appliances allowing consumers to cook the perfect steak at home. (Photo: Omaha Steaks)

LOUISVILLE, Ky.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Don’t let the weather decide when it’s a great night to cook a steak for your summer cravings. With Father’s Day just around the corner, multi-task in the kitchen by putting your oven to use without a rain delay on your holiday plans. After all, 80% of dads agree, “ there’s no better way to celebrate Father’s Day than with a perfectly cooked steak,” according to a new Harris Poll conducted on behalf of Omaha Steaks1.

GE Profile and Omaha Steaks combine to deliver for dad:

This week, GE Profile is pushing an over-the-air update to Wi-Fi enabled cooking devices allowing consumers to cook the perfect steak at home. Consumers who already own one of the eleven GE Profile models of a built-in double and single wall oven or single freestanding range will receive this gifted technology. That means this Father’s Day, with no previous steak know-how, home cooks can serve up a restaurant quality steak perfect for their dad. Additional model families within the CAFÉ and Monogram brands will also receive the upgrade. In total 160,000 consumers who own one of the 120 SKUs in owners’ homes today are eligible for the free upgrade. Steakhouse mode joins the already popular and industry-first over-the-air updates issued previously to owners of the technology with new cooking modes of Air Fry and Turkey Mode.

GE Profile owners with eligible Wi-Fi connected products will receive a $20 discount on the purchase of a $139 steak package from Omaha Steaks. “ Such a big part of the enjoyment of an Omaha Steaks lies squarely in the preparation,” said Omaha Steaks vice president and chief marketing officer Julie Evans. “ The Omaha Steaks approved GE Steakhouse Mode is a sure-fire way to ensure the ultimate steak experience.”

Why ditch the grill for inside cooking perfection?

This new cooking mode delivers restaurant quality steak at home without playing the “Is it Done?” guessing game.​ Simply follow the steps on the GE Profile LCD screen; select your preferred doneness, insert an oven probe, and let your oven do the rest. No matter your preference, NY Strip, Ribeye, Porterhouse or Filet Mignon; you’ll achieve delicious and tender steak, every time.​

Inspired by the Reverse Sear method, this mode answers many steak cooking barriers that surfaced in recent survey results from the Harris Poll1. The Poll illuminated that some consumers are deterred from using the grill and intimidated by perfect performance required for a quality cut of meat.

72% of Americans agree, “ If I knew how to cook the perfect restaurant-quality steak at home, I would opt for an at-home steakhouse experience over going to a restaurant.”

60% of Americans would cook steak more often if they knew they couldn’t mess it up.

61% of Americans avoid the grill citing a preference for other cooking methods, lack of time to heat up the grill or lack of access to the right equipment among reasons to cook inside.

49% of people say that cooking the meat to perfection is the most important aspect of preparing a great steak.

How does it work?

Combining a unique set of cooking algorithms to achieve optimal doneness and sear, food scientists at GE Profile along with the test kitchen experts at Omaha Steaks have perfected the on-screen steps to guide the consumer through the techniques while letting the oven do the rest. Steakhouse Mode guides the consumer through the reverse sear cooking method to achieve juicy steaks with a uniform internal doneness. Follow the prompts on your screen which will take you through 3 steps of a cooking cycle: Heat, Sear, and Rest.

The Perfect Steak, In Three Easy Steps:​

1. Heat Stage: The oven heats at a relatively low temperature until it reaches a pre-specified internal temperature measured by a digital oven probe (included with oven purchase).​

2. Sear Stage: An intense heating stage in the last few minutes will brown the surface quickly, providing a flavorful finish.​

3. Rest Stage: A timed rest period which allows the steak to reabsorb juices and complete cooking to the selected temperature – outside of the oven​

For more information about Wi-Fi updates available: www.GEAppliances.com/updates

