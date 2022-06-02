DemandScience Forms Strategic Relationship with SFE Partners a Global Sales Consultancy

DANVERS, Mass.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--DemandScience, a global B2B data company that partners with customers to upgrade their sales pipelines, and SFE Partners, a sales consulting firm that builds and delivers high-impact sales solutions, today announced that they have entered into a strategic partnership. Through this relationship, SFE will leverage DemandScience products to help clients grow their businesses, and DemandScience customers will have access to SFE’s expertise at modernizing sales organizations and scaling revenue.

Co-founded by Greg Dunne and Jennifer Hunt, SFE Partners’ team of consultants has helped hundreds of companies around the world navigate the complex terrain of achieving rapid revenue growth and establishing sales strategies designed to deliver sustainable and predictable revenue streams.

“This strategic partnership addresses two dynamics underway in the B2B sales and marketing landscape – the shift to a data driven tools and solutions-based market, and the increasing need for companies to modernize and optimize their sales strategies,” explained Peter Cannone, Chair and CEO of DemandScience. “SFE will leverage our B2B data and products to help their clients increase revenue, and our SMB and enterprise customers can benefit from SFE as a trusted go-to-market sales consultancy.”

The SFE team enters a company at any stage to design, test and implement a customized plan to drive revenue, improve the results of the sales team, and prepare a company for sustainable growth.

“The availability of accurate and actionable data to drive sales and marketing initiatives is a critical component of any defensible pipeline development strategy,” said Greg Dunne, Co-Managing Partner of SFE Partners. “DemandScience’s customer roster and the quality of their B2B data and solutions made them an obvious choice for a strategic partnership. By teaming up with DemandScience we are now able to offer more tools to our clients to expand their pipelines and rapidly grow their businesses.”

Readers can click here to request more information about the partnership and how it can benefit their organization.

About DemandScience

DemandScience is a global B2B data company that partners with customers to upgrade their sales pipelines. Our accurate data and predictive insights enable B2B sales and marketing professionals to identify, activate, and convert the right buyers at the right time and achieve their growth goals.

About SFE Partners

SFE Partners is a Boston sales consultancy focused on driving sales efficiency for SaaS, technology, and private equity firms. Effective and efficient sales solutions are at the root of everything we do, from launch to scale. We assess, build, and deliver high-impact sales solutions for expanding organizations, designed to optimize teams and strengthen your vision. Your sales goals are waiting on the other side of thoughtful, data-driven solutions.