PPG Named Official Paint of WALT DISNEY WORLD® Resort and DISNEYLAND® Resort

PPG has entered a multi-year parks alliance agreement with Disney Parks, Experiences and Products, where paint and color play a dynamic role in bringing dreams to life for all who visit the world's most magical destinations. (Photo: Business Wire)

LAKE BUENA VISTA, Fla.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--PPG (NYSE: PPG) today announced it has entered a multi-year parks alliance agreement with Disney Parks, Experiences and Products, where paint and color play a dynamic role in bringing dreams to life for all who visit the world’s most magical destinations. The parks alliance agreement recognizes PPG as the Official Paint of Walt Disney World® Resort and Disneyland® Resort, as well as the Official Paints, Finishes and Coatings Provider of Walt Disney World® Resort and Disneyland® Resort.

“Disney and PPG have over 50 years of rich history of collaborating, as both companies understand the fundamental importance of creating magical, inspirational and engaging spaces,” said Jaime Irick, vice president, PPG Architectural Coatings, U.S. and Canada. “This expanded relationship will allow us to strategically combine the experience of two well-known brands and supply PPG’s industry-leading expertise, services, resources and a variety of high-performing products to help enhance the Disney guest experience.”

“We’re thrilled to enter into a parks alliance with PPG, expanding upon our decades-long relationship and years of teamwork,” said Carlos Castro, vice president, Disney Corporate Alliances. “PPG is a known leader in providing innovative solutions in their industry and we look forward to our enhanced collaboration.”

For the color-enthusiast consumer and the professional painter alike, there are no places like Walt Disney World® Resort and Disneyland® Resort, which offer a myriad of opportunities for PPG paints and coatings to be in full view as they add a pop of color to the façade of some of the most-famed streets in Florida and California while also providing a protective layer to surfaces where guests eat, play, stay and relax.

“PPG paints are known for exceptional quality, and they color some of our signature immersive experiences which delight our guests as they make unforgettable memories with friends and families while visiting us,” said Doug Wagner, vice president, Engineering Services, at Walt Disney World® Resort. “We are happy to continue our relationship with PPG and keep on creating special moments for guests and their families.”

A wide variety of PPG paints and coatings products are on display throughout Walt Disney World® Resort and Disneyland® Resort, including:

PPG PURE PERFORMANCE ® : an interior latex paint, formulated for excellent hide and with zero volatile organic compounds (VOCs*), creates a super-powered coating fit for the Guardians of the Galaxy : Cosmic Rewind attraction at EPCOT ® , where application of this PPG product can be seen at this new, family-thrill attraction. Additionally, this interior paint can be found on surfaces inside Mickey & Minnie’s Runaway Railway attraction at Disneyland ® Park.

PURE PERFORMANCE : an interior latex paint, formulated for excellent hide and with zero volatile organic compounds (VOCs*), creates a super-powered coating fit for the : Cosmic Rewind attraction at , where application of this PPG product can be seen at this new, family-thrill attraction. Additionally, this interior paint can be found on surfaces inside Mickey & Minnie’s Runaway Railway attraction at Park. PPG ACRI-SHIELD MAX ® : a premium quality exterior paint that can be found on surfaces throughout Main Street, U.S.A., and Fantasyland at Magic Kingdom ® Park, as well as on the Star Wars: Galactic Starcruiser experience – a first-of-its-kind Star Wars adventure.

: a premium quality exterior paint that can be found on surfaces throughout Main Street, U.S.A., and Fantasyland at Park, as well as on the Galactic Starcruiser experience – a first-of-its-kind Star Wars adventure. Matthews Paint: a total PPG paint solution proven to go the extra mile when applied to park attractions and fanciful facades. Applied on surfaces spanning Magic Kingdom® Park, EPCOT®, Disney’s Animal Kingdom® Theme Park, and Disney’s Hollywood Studios®, this coating helps ensure Disney’s iconic exteriors remain the fairest of them all.

These and a myriad of additional PPG products can be seen spreading cheer to guests exploring lands and galaxies alike, as over 30,000 unique paint colors developed by PPG play a role in enhancing the guest experience.

“The Disney experience is simply unparalleled, and we couldn’t be more proud of our ability to play a role in the curation of enchanting colors that make visiting their properties memorable,” said Irick. “We look forward to playing the part of the Official Paints, Finishes and Coatings Provider of Disneyland® Resort and Walt Disney World® Resort for years to come.”

To learn more about this multi-year parks alliance agreement, visit www.ppgpaints.com/disneyparks. To learn more about PPG paint products, visit www.ppgpaints.com; and, to learn more about Matthews Paint by PPG, visit www.matthewspaint.com.

About PPG’s Architectural Coatings business

PPG’s Architectural Coatings business in the U.S. and Canada is an industry leader in residential and commercial coatings, delivering the latest technologies and operational advancements through its strong portfolio of brands. It manufactures and sells interior and exterior paints, stains, caulks, repair products, adhesives and sealants for homeowners and professionals. Its distribution network includes more than 15,000 touchpoints through company-owned stores, independent dealer locations and major home improvement centers across the U.S. and Canada.

PPG: WE PROTECT AND BEAUTIFY THE WORLD®

At PPG (NYSE:PPG), we work every day to develop and deliver the paints, coatings and specialty materials that our customers have trusted for nearly 140 years. Through dedication and creativity, we solve our customers’ biggest challenges, collaborating closely to find the right path forward. With headquarters in Pittsburgh, we operate and innovate in more than 75 countries and reported net sales of $16.8 billion in 2021. We serve customers in construction, consumer products, industrial and transportation markets and aftermarkets. To learn more, visit www.ppg.com.

The PPG Logo and We Protect and Beautify the World are registered trademarks of PPG Industries Ohio, Inc.

Acri-Shield Max, Matthews Paint and Pure Performance are registered trademarks of PPG Architectural Finishes, Inc.

Disneyland is a registered trademark of The Walt Disney Company.

Walt Disney World is a registered trademark of Disney Enterprises.

*Colorants added to this base paint may increase VOC level significantly depending on color choice.

About Disney Parks, Experiences and Products

Disney Parks, Experiences and Products brings the magic of The Walt Disney Company’s powerful brands and franchises — including Disney, Pixar, Marvel, Star Wars, ESPN, Twentieth Century Studios and National Geographic — into the daily lives of families and fans around the world to create magical memories that last a lifetime.

When Walt Disney opened Disneyland in Anaheim, California, on July 17, 1955, he created a unique destination built around storytelling and immersive experiences, ushering in a new era of family entertainment. More than 60 years later, Disney has grown into one of the world’s leading providers of family travel and leisure experiences, with iconic businesses including six resort destinations with 12 theme parks and 53 resorts in the United States, Europe and Asia; a top-rated cruise line with four ships and plans for three more to be completed in 2022, 2024 and 2025; a luxurious family beach resort in Hawaii; a popular vacation ownership program; and two award-winning guided tour adventure businesses. Disney Imagineers are the creative force behind Disney theme parks, resort hotels and cruise ships globally.

Disney Consumer Products, Games and Publishing includes the world’s leading licensing business; one of the largest children’s publishing brands globally; one of the largest licensors of games across platforms worldwide; and consumer products at retail around the world.

