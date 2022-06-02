Kantata Continues Momentum with New Client Wins

IRVINE, Calif. & LONDON--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Kantata closed its first quarter operating as a new company following the successful merger of Mavenlink and Kimble Applications with strong results driven by the growth of its client roster. Notable recent client wins include: APC, Cadence Design Systems, Crowe Soberman, HERE, K3 Business Technology Group, LiveWorld, OC&C Strategy Consultants, Talan, and Venables Bell & Partners.

The professional services industry is one of the largest and fastest growing in the world, however the lack of effective technology utilization forces companies to operate without clear visibility into day-to-day operations, using cobbled together business, project, and resource management tools ill-equipped for the shifting realities of modern services engagements.

Kantata is the only company that offers the breadth of purpose-built solutions and domain expertise to help professional services organizations transform the way they work – ensuring they can optimize their talent networks and consistently deliver outstanding outcomes for their clients.

“ In an industry that’s long been underserved by technology, Kantata leaves point solutions, legacy automation strategies, and force-fit ERP approaches behind,” said Kantata CEO Michael Speranza. “ Our rapidly growing client base reflects the need that professional services organizations have for the Kantata Industry Cloud for Professional Services and our deep domain expertise.”

A recent Forrester research report found that 75% of decision makers at professional services organizations understand that their resource management solutions no longer meet their evolving needs. Yet many still rely on a combination of fragmented tools and disparate systems that fail to keep up with evolving professional services business processes and solutions.

“ We allow our clients to replace horizontal software solutions and ineffective ‘homegrown’ workflows built on spreadsheets and email with a flexible purpose-built vertical SaaS solution to connect multiple systems and data,” adds Speranza. “ This delivers dynamic insights into everything from resource allocation to business intelligence. Leaders are empowered to make strategic and proactive decisions that have the potential to significantly move the needle and impact business performance and customer success.”

