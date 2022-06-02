De Novo EntreBank Selects CSI’s NuPoint® Core as Foundation for Integrated Business Banking Services

PADUCAH, Ky.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--EntreBank, the first Minnesota-based de novo bank in 15 years, has selected Computer Services, Inc.’s (CSI) (OTCQX: CSVI) NuPoint® core platform as the foundation of its integrated banking services. The bank partnered with CSI, a provider of end-to-end fintech and regtech solutions, to meet the unique needs of entrepreneurs and small businesses in Minnesota by providing modern digital banking services that help the bank work at the fast pace their customers expect.

EntreBank was co-founded by a group of five leaders from local banks in Minnesota. In their previous experiences, the executives noticed areas in which entrepreneurs and small businesses could be better served by community financial institutions. The implementation of CSI’s NuPoint core will enable EntreBank to establish a modern, open architecture that provides their customers with flexible online and mobile banking services and simplifies back-office operations for staff.

“We know entrepreneurs and small business owners have unique needs that require creative solutions. By truly understanding our clients’ businesses, we create value for them by helping them capitalize on the best and timeliest opportunities,” said Tim Viere, CEO of EntreBank. “In every measure, CSI rose to the top as the best banking services provider that could deliver the innovative technology advancements and customer service we needed to deliver that value for our customers.”

In addition to core banking services, EntreBank will take advantage of CSI’s managed IT services. CSI’s managed IT solutions will enable EntreBank to maximize the performance of bank applications and systems while allowing staff to focus on the business of banking.

“At CSI, we are dedicated to providing enhanced technology offerings in an open banking environment that meet the specific needs of our community banks and their customers,” said Giovanni Mastronardi, group president, CSI Enterprise Banking. “As a de novo, EntreBank can establish a modern and open architecture to serve as the backbone of their banking services from the very beginning. We are pleased to partner with EntreBank and deliver innovative core banking solutions that will help its customers achieve financial wellness and grow their businesses.”

About Computer Services, Inc.

Computer Services, Inc. (CSI) delivers core processing, digital banking, managed cybersecurity, cybersecurity compliance, payments processing, print and electronic document distribution, and regulatory compliance solutions to financial institutions and corporate customers, both foreign and domestic. Management believes exceptional service, dynamic solutions and superior results are the foundation of CSI’s reputation and have resulted in the Company’s inclusion in such top industry-wide rankings as IDC Financial Insights FinTech 100, Talkin’ Cloud 100 and MSPmentor Top 501 Global Managed Service Providers lists. CSI has also been recognized by Aite Group, a leading industry research firm, as providing the “best user experience” in its AIM Evaluation: The Leading Providers of U.S. Core Banking Systems. CSI’s stock is traded on OTCQX under the symbol CSVI. For more information, visit csiweb.com.

To learn more about EntreBank, visit https://www.entrebank.com.