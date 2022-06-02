Medallia Announces Partnership with WNBA’s Washington Mystics

PLEASANTON, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Medallia, Inc., the global leader in customer and employee experience, today announced a partnership with the Washington Mystics, the 2019 WNBA Champions. In collaboration, the partners will explore ways to elevate the overall fan experience and create shared brand awareness.

In their 25th season, the Mystics are off to an incredible start led by Olympians Ariel Atkins and Elena Delle Donne, veteran Natasha Cloud, and the third overall draft pick, Shakira Austin. Off the court, the Mystics and their ownership group, Monumental Sports & Entertainment, have always prioritized delivering a top-notch experience for fans and creating a lasting impact in the community.

“At Monumental, the fan experience is our top priority and we’re proud to have a partner that shares this passion," said Patrick Duffy, Senior Vice President of Global Partnerships for Monumental Sports & Entertainment. "With Medallia, we’re excited to introduce Mystics fans to the leading customer feedback organization."

Medallia will have a strong visual presence at Mystics home games at the Entertainment & Sports Arena in Washington, D.C., with basket bulkhead, courtside, grandstand, and LED signage.

“The dedication the entire Monumental Sports & Entertainment organization has for their fans is unmatched,” said Wendi Wang, Vice President of Global Events & Sponsorships, Medallia. “This partnership with the Mystics is one we are extremely proud of, especially given both of our organizations passion for community impact. We look forward to being a part of the evolution of fan experience with the Mystics."

Medallia Experience Cloud, the company’s award-winning SaaS platform, leads the market in the understanding and management of experience for customers and employees. Medallia captures experience signals created on daily interactions in person, with call centers, digital channels, over video and social media, applying proprietary AI technology to reveal personalized and predictive insights that can drive timely action and meaningful business results.

About Monumental Sports & Entertainment

Monumental Sports & Entertainment is America’s leading sports and entertainment family. Our people, players, teams, and events bring excitement and joy to millions. We invest and innovate to consistently raise the game so we can deliver extraordinary experiences that will inspire and unite our community, our fans, and our people. To learn more, please visit www.monumentalsports.com.

About Medallia

Medallia is the pioneer and market leader in customer, employee, citizen, and patient experience. The company’s award-winning SaaS platform, Medallia Experience Cloud, is becoming the experience system of record that makes all other applications customer and employee aware. The platform captures billions of experience signals across interactions including all voice, video, digital, IoT, social media, and corporate-messaging tools. Medallia uses proprietary artificial intelligence and machine learning technology to automatically reveal predictive insights that drive powerful business actions and outcomes. Medallia customers reduce churn, turn detractors into promoters and buyers, create in-the-moment cross-sell and up-sell opportunities, and drive revenue-impacting business decisions, providing clear and potent returns on investment. For more information visit www.medallia.com.

