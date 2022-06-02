Camelot Wins Cue Health Omnichannel Media Buying & Planning Business

DALLAS--(BUSINESS WIRE)--After a rigorous agency selection process, Camelot Strategic Marketing & Media has been chosen as media buying and planning agency for healthcare technology company Cue Health (“Cue”) as it aims to pioneer the digital transformation of healthcare, beginning with diagnostics.

The scope of Camelot’s work for Cue includes integrated media planning and buying across Cue’s growing diagnostic platform, aimed at providing better patient outcomes by delivering on the promise of timely, informed, and connected healthcare.

“There is no question that Cue Health is on the leading edge of healthcare technology,” said Sam Bloom, CEO of Camelot Strategic Marketing & Media. “We’re thrilled to align our passion for innovation, deep data and analytics, and creative digital media and marketing strategy to help drive their success into the future.”

Cue empowers people to live their healthiest lives by giving individuals and their healthcare providers easy access to lab-quality diagnostics anywhere, anytime, in a device that fits in the palm of the hand. Cue launched the first FDA-authorized COVID-19 molecular test for at-home and over-the-counter use as well as professional point-of-care use. Outside the U.S., Cue Health has received the CE mark in the European Union, Interim Order authorization from Health Canada, regulatory approval from India's Central Drugs Standard Control Organization, and PSAR authorization from Singapore’s Health Sciences Authority.

The company is developing future care offerings across several categories, including respiratory health, sexual health, cardiac and metabolic health, women's health, men's health, and chronic disease management.

Within the health and wellness space, Camelot also works with Baylor Scott & White Health, the largest not-for-profit​ healthcare system in Texas and one of the largest in the U.S., and Glo, a digital health platform and app providing live and on-demand yoga, meditation, Pilates and fitness classes.

About Camelot

Celebrating 40 years in the media and marketing industry, Dallas-based Camelot Strategic Marketing & Media, is a fact-based, bottom-up, independent agency with 150 employees in cities across the U.S. – including Dallas, New York, Los Angeles and Baltimore. We partner with a select group of the world’s biggest brands – from TurboTax to Whole Foods to Michaels – to provide media-agnostic, transparent, insight-driven media and marketing strategy and execution. http://www.camelotsmm.com/

