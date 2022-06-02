Brooklyn Investment Group and Apex to Launch A.I. Powered Unified Managed Account Platform Across Digital and Traditional Assets

BROOKLYN, N.Y.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Brooklyn Investment Group, LLC (“Brooklyn”), an A.I. powered managed accounts platform and Apex Fintech Solutions Inc. (“Apex”), the “fintech for fintechs,” today announced a new offering that will enable a unified investor experience across traditional and digital assets. Brooklyn extends the concept of direct indexing by enabling personalization of portfolios at the individual client level. The solution will soon be available to independent financial advisors powered by Apex subsidiaries, Apex Clearing and Apex Crypto.

Apex empowers financial advisors to manage visibility across a client’s total financial picture, as it integrates crypto and fractional capabilities through its cryptocurrency and equities custody solutions. Through this unique offering, financial advisors can further drive client engagement while simultaneously expanding and supporting their business.

“ The industry lacks a scalable solution across equities, crypto and fixed income that is fully personalized, low-cost and tax-efficient,” commented Erkko Etula, Brooklyn’s Chief Investment Officer and former Goldman Sachs Managing Director. “ Accordingly, we sought to harness the capabilities of Apex that focuses on the combination of traditional and next generation solutions to scale with our firm. We are pleased to launch our unified investor experience that will create a fully personalized portfolio for each client, avoiding unnecessary manager fees, and unlocking opportunities for dynamic rebalancing and tax alpha across the entire portfolio.”

John Nay, Brooklyn’s Chief Executive Officer, added, “ The existing portfolio personalization solutions in the marketplace were limited to just a handful of choices for the end-client. Apex’s open architecture platform enabled us to build a truly unique offering that pairs our A.I. with our investing platform across asset classes to unlock nearly infinite portfolio possibilities and enable true personalization and scalability of the investment management process.”

Bill Capuzzi, Chief Executive Officer of Apex, commented, “ We are pleased to collaborate with Brooklyn on this important initiative that will provide a cutting-edge combined solution from both the Apex Clearing and Apex Crypto platforms to meet their client needs.”

Olivia Eisinger, General Manager of Advisory at Apex Fintech Solutions, added, “ The independent advisory space is growing rapidly in a dynamic investing climate with investors seeking access to traditional assets as well as crypto. We are proud to partner on a solution to address these demands efficiently so advisors can focus on the experience they provide their clients.”

Co-founded by John Nay, Ph.D. and Erkko Etula, Ph.D., Brooklyn Investment Group is a Registered Investment Adviser that leverages the technology of its parent company, Brooklyn Artificial Intelligence Research. Over the past five years, Brooklyn Artificial Intelligence Research has developed a powerful A.I. engine that understands preferences through natural language and designs corresponding personalized investment strategies. More than $5 billion has been traded on portfolios created by its A.I. to date, which is now combined with its institutional-grade portfolio optimization, automated tax-loss harvesting, and trading systems.

The announcement closely follows a strategic partnership that Brooklyn signed earlier this month with a $15 billion investment advisory firm. Brooklyn’s team of machine learning researchers, software engineers, and quantitative investment professionals have built the rails to empower the growing $6.6 trillion industry of independent financial advisors.

About Brooklyn Investment Group

Brooklyn Investment Group is a Registered Investment Adviser that provides A.I. powered managed account solutions to independent financial advisors. It is a wholly-owned subsidiary of Brooklyn Artificial Intelligence Research. For more information, visit the Brooklyn website at BKLN.com.

About Apex Fintech Solutions

Apex Fintech Solutions Inc., the “fintech for fintechs,” is the parent company of Apex Clearing Corporation, a custody and clearing platform that’s powering innovation and the future of digital wealth management, and Apex Pro, a trusted clearing partner to broker-dealers, ATS’s, routing firms, professional trading firms, hedge funds, institutions and emerging managers. We offer cryptocurrency trading and custody services through Apex Crypto LLC, a wholly owned subsidiary of Apex Fintech Solutions. Collectively, our suite of solutions creates an environment where companies with the biggest ideas in fintech are empowered to change the world. If you’ve got the guts to dream, we’ve got the guts to help you realize those dreams.

For more information, visit the Apex Fintech Solutions website.

