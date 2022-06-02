mAbxience Continues Manufacturing Capacity Expansion with ABEC Single-Use Bioreactor Technology

BETHLEHEM, Pa.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--ABEC, a global provider of engineered solutions and services for biotech manufacturing, today announced that mAbxience will equip their state-of-the-art cGMP facility in León, Spain with an additional ABEC 4,000L CSR bioreactor. Following the successful delivery of the first 4,000L CSR bioreactor in 2021, mAbxience again selected ABEC’s innovative single-use technology to increase its CDMO business and capacity.

In April 2022, and after being approved in Europe, Canada, and Japan among others, the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) approved a Biologics License Application (BLA) for bevacizumab-maly, which was developed by mAbxience and represents the third biosimilar approved in the U.S. Marrying innovation with cutting-edge R&D technology, mAbxience is committed to improving patient access to vital treatments. With the additional 4,000L CSR bioreactor, mAbxience will realize even greater cell culture productivity and faster process transfer scale-up.

“mAbxience’s continued growth in the biosimilar market speaks to the value of our strategic partnerships, such as with ABEC,” said Emmanuelle Lepine, CEO of mAbxience. “As we look to the future of healthcare, we are excited to be on the forefront of sustainable practices that will improve access to critical medicines.”

“ABEC continues to lead the industry in bringing scale and productivity to single-use manufacturing,” said Scott Pickering, Chairman, and CEO, ABEC. “We are proud to continue to support mAbxience’s growth with our innovative CSR technology.”

About ABEC

Since 1974, ABEC has been a global leader in delivering engineered process solutions and services for manufacturing in the biotech industry. The majority of the world's pharmaceutical and biotech companies are ABEC customers; with many of today's leading therapies manufactured by processes and equipment engineered, manufactured, installed, and serviced by ABEC. ABEC's unique value is based on long experience, complete in-house capabilities, a custom, flexible approach, and long-term credibility. Whether adding capacity or improving existing facilities, ABEC's turn-key solutions and support services reduce overall cost and time to market while delivering maximum productivity. To learn more about ABEC, visit abec.com, email info @ab ec.co m and follow us on LinkedIn.

About mAbxience

MAbxience is a fully integrated global biopharmaceutical company specialising in the development, manufacture and commercialization of monoclonal antibodies and CDMO services, and forms part of the pharmaceutical group Insud Pharma. Founded in 2010, mAbxience operates three state-of-the-art facilities, located in Spain and Argentina. mAbxience is working on several biopharmaceutical products spanning to different therapeutic areas. In 2014 mAbxience launched its first biosimilar, Rituximab (Product Code: RTXM83-MB01), which is now approved and marketed in a range of markets worldwide. Its second product, Bevacizumab (Product Code: BEVZ92-MB02), was first developed and launched in Latin America in 2016. mAbxience is committed to the quality, safety and efficacy of its medicines. The mAbxience team is passionate about patient care and expanding access to its biopharmaceutical medicines all over the world. The Company's mission is to improve patient access to quality treatments for conditions that require costly medications and positively contributing to the sustainability of healthcare systems. The Insud Pharma Group was founded by Dr. Hugo Sigman and Dr. Silvia Gold and has over 40 years' experience in the pharmaceutical sector and employs over 6,000 professionals worldwide.