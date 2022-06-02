Messiah University Engages YuJa Inc. for Site-Wide Lecture Capture and Media Management Solution

SAN JOSE, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--YuJa, Inc. announces a new engagement with Messiah University in Mechanicsburg, Pennsylvania. The institution was seeking an enterprise media solution that provided lecture capture, media management and a variety of tools to facilitate online and hybrid programs.

The university is transitioning from Ensemble Video, which is sunsetting its product this fall. Because instructors have content stored with the previous vendor, the ability to migrate content and metadata from that content was important to administrators. YuJa’s team is working with the institution to migrate content and metadata prior to onboarding faculty for the fall semester.

The institution utilized a trial period to determine YuJa could provide a complete portfolio of tools and features to meet institutional needs.

“Transitioning software tools at an enterprise level can cause a significant disruption if it’s not done with great care and precision. We aim to make the transition seamless, so instructors can continue focusing on delivering interactive lectures and content without having to worry about the back end details,” said Nathan Arora, Chief Business Officer at YuJa, Inc.

YuJa is offering migration incentives to former Ensemble Video customers, which includes a custom-built migration toolkit, captioning credits, data migration and a support team to help relink video assets and train faculty and staff.

ABOUT MESSIAH UNIVERSITY

Located in Central Pennsylvania, Messiah University is a nationally ranked, private Christian university with a student body of 3,276 undergraduate and graduate students. The University was founded in 1909 by the Brethren in Christ Church. Today, the University’s faith base is broadly evangelical and includes students and employees from a variety of denominations and Christian faith traditions. Messiah University has more than 60 off-campus study locations in 40 countries, along with more than 150 undergraduate and 30 graduate degree and certificate programs.

ABOUT YUJA, INC.

YuJa is a leader in ed-tech solutions. Our platforms provide organizations of all sizes with the tools to educate, engage, inspire and collaborate. We serve learning enterprises within all sectors, including higher-ed, K-12, government, healthcare, non-profit and corporate. We have legal headquarters in Delaware with primary U.S. offices in Silicon Valley, California, and Canadian offices in Toronto.