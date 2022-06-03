Virginia Virtual Academy Students Are Ready to Take Charge of Their Future

HERNDON, Va.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--After two years of school choice questions and pandemic distractions, the students of Virginia Virtual Academy (VAVA), an online public school serving students throughout the Commonwealth, are looking forward to moving forward with their future.

VAVA will celebrate its graduates in-person with a commencement ceremony on Saturday, June 4th, beginning at 2 pm. In addition, the ceremony will be recorded via live stream on Sunday June, 5th at 2 pm, for those interested in attending virtually. Additionally, an awards ceremony will be held on June 1st, and a meet-and-greet VAVA Luau will be held for seniors attending the in-person graduation ceremony on the evening of June 3rd, prior to the June 4th ceremony.

“We have students that struggle with school routines during normal times and the last two years truly took all their strength, hard work and determination to achieve their graduation goals,” said Suzanne Sloane. “We’re excited to see so many of our students be able to graduate in person and for all graduates to begin the next phase of their lives in their careers and academic futures.”

Online students at VAVA have had quite the success. Virginia Virtual Academy outperformed the state in ELA, Math, and Science proficiency during the pandemic. In addition, VAVA maintained its high graduation rate year over year. This year, VAVA will graduate approximately 170 students from all over the Commonwealth. Collectively, the graduating class reports it has been accepted to colleges and universities across Virginia and beyond, including George Mason University, Georgia Southern University and High Point University to name a few. Some VAVA graduates are working on vocational apprenticeships on their way to becoming licensed professionals in the workforce and others have made decisions to serve our country in the military.

VAVA has two highly qualified student speakers for the graduation ceremony, Elizabeth Baber and Violet Presley-Wolf. The graduation keynote speaker will be Dr. Nancy James, esteemed author, beloved instructor and parent of a former online student graduate in Washington, DC.

Prior to the pandemic, students enrolled in virtual school for several reasons—some were looking for the safe learning environment that online school provides, some were looking to get back on track to earn their high school diploma, and others found a community of students and teachers where they could belong for the rest of their academic career and beyond.

Virginia Virtual Academy students in grades K-12 access a robust online curriculum in the core subjects, a host of electives and attend live virtual classes taught by state-certified teachers.

VAVA is looking forward to celebrating its senior class and all that they have accomplished this year.

VAVA is inviting all families and friends to join the celebration. Details of the graduation ceremonies are as follows:

WHAT: Virginia Virtual Academy 2022 Graduation Ceremony

WHERE: Richmond Convention Center

WHEN: Saturday, June 4th, 2022, 2 PM

CONTACT:

For any questions about the celebrations, please contact at kbookard@k12.com. For media inquiries, please contact Ken Schwartz at kschwartz@k12.com.

About Virginia Virtual Academy:

Virginia Virtual Academy (VAVA) is a full-time online public-school program of various school districts in Virginia, serving students in grades K-12. As a public school, VAVA is tuition-free and provides families the choice to access the curriculum and tools provided by K12, a Stride Company. Stride offers learners of all ages a more effective way to learn and build skills for their future.

For more information about VAVA, visit https://vava.k12.com/