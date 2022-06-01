AM Best Assigns Credit Ratings to Aurora National Life Assurance Company

OLDWICK, N.J.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--AM Best has assigned a Financial Strength Rating of A+ (Superior) and a Long-Term Issuer Credit Rating of “aa-” (Superior) to Aurora National Life Assurance Company (Aurora) (Los Angeles, California). The outlook assigned to these Credit Ratings (ratings) is stable.

The rating assignments reflect full rating enhancement afforded Aurora as a newly added group member of the RGA Reinsurance Company (RGA) rating unit. The ratings reflect the group’s balance sheet strength, which AM Best assesses as very strong, as well as its strong operating performance, favorable business profile and very strong enterprise risk management (ERM).

Aurora is considered core to the group’s strategy and is integrated fully into the group’s operations, including utilization of RGA’s investment management and ERM functions. In addition, Aurora benefits from the financial resources and full support of RGA.

