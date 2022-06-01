Puerto Rico’s Biggest Escape Room Set to Open

OLD SAN JUAN, Puerto Rico--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Escape Room Puerto Rico will feature five innovative and out of this world rooms. This will be the biggest escape room in Puerto Rico. Each room gives players the opportunity to feel transported to the theme of the room with an atmosphere that has props and equipment that is exclusive, modern, and customized. All the rooms are bilingual: 1. Secret Society, 2. Plane Crash, 3. Asylum, 4. Sapphire Room, and 5. Biohazard Room.

An escape room is a live game in which a team of players discover clues, solve puzzles, and decipher riddles in a room with the goal to open locks, digital pads, and other mysteries. The participants enter a room and are fully immersed in a theme and story. The experience of the rooms can range from an arctic cave, plane cabin, mad lab, among others. Once the players are locked in the room, the countdown of the clock starts ticking, and the fun begins. Players must figure out how to escape before time runs out.

Escape rooms were born in Japan and then became mainstream in the United States. Luis Pabón Santiago, owner of Escape Room Puerto Rico is an escape room enthusiast and entrepreneur. After enjoying escape rooms in the United States and other countries, he decided to open several escape rooms in Puerto Rico. “We love to travel and visit escape rooms. They are a fun experience and a way to play a live game. It is exciting because you have a limited time, and the adrenaline and excitement is vivid,” Luis says.

“We are so excited to open the biggest escape room in Puerto Rico for the enjoyment of families, teenagers, team building events, tourists, friends, and anyone looking to have a fun experience,” Luis expressed. “We have designed and built the most unique escape rooms. One of the rooms is the replica of the inside of a 747 plane another room has real parts of prison equipment. The ambiance of each room is amazing and unique in Puerto Rico,” he continued. “I hope everyone has as much fun playing the escape rooms as we had creating them,” he added.

Escape Room Puerto Rico also has an innovative experience of portable escape rooms that can be delivered to the location the player chooses for corporate events, birthdays, and other activities. This experience is completely new in Puerto Rico.

The new escape rooms are in Calle Fortaleza 351 in Old San Juan. Players can schedule games online at www.escaperoompr.com.