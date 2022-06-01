Grand Valley State University and Littera Education Partner to Provide High-Impact Tutoring to Every K-12 Student in Michigan

NEW YORK--(BUSINESS WIRE)--A new partnership between the Grand Valley State University (GVSU) NextEd Co-Lab and Littera Education means that every K-12 school district in Michigan now can provide its students with research-based, proven-effective tutoring for students who need it the most.

The partnership joins the K-12 Connect tutoring initiative of GVSU, a premiere educator of teachers, with the Littera Academic Support Platform—technology that makes it easy for districts to design, implement and track the performance of high-impact tutoring programs. The result is tutoring on a large scale that is customizable to every student.

“This partnership will reshape academic support for Michigan students,” said Littera Founder and Chief Executive Officer, Justin Serrano. “GVSU is already a leader in providing academic support to K-12 schools. Adopting the Littera Academic Support Platform will enable K-12 Connect to reach even more students and make it easier for Michigan schools to deliver high-impact tutoring.”

GVSU created K-12 Connect in May of 2020 to support Michigan families with tutoring during the onset of the pandemic. K-12 Connect recently expanded to work directly with schools, districts and community-based organizations throughout the state, providing high-dose 1:1 and 1:2 tutoring in all subjects and grade levels, with an additional focus on targeted reading support. GVSU employs, trains and equips the tutors with tools and resources, better preparing them as future teachers. The Littera platform allows organizations to incorporate their own curriculum into the instruction as well as track session attendance and progress for every student.

“We’re proud of the impact we have had so far bolstering K-12 education in the state. We know that high-impact tutoring has proven to accelerate student learning, and we are strengthening the Michigan teacher pipeline,” said Amirah Vosburgh, director of K-12 Connect at GVSU. “Partnering with Littera is going to allow us to improve our service model and greatly expand our reach, ensuring that all students have access to support.”

Together, K-12 Connect and Littera offer Michigan students “high-dosage” tutoring—the only model that has been proven effective at accelerating learning. High-dosage tutoring means that students receive instruction several times per week, with the same tutor for the length of the program. Students and tutors interact in person or via real-time audio and video, which fosters relationships that support learning.

Several Michigan school districts have already begun tutoring with K-12 Connect; others can begin offering tutoring as early as this fall. For more information visit https://bit.ly/GVSULittera.

About Grand Valley State University and the NextEd Co-Lab

Grand Valley State University is a public university in Allendale, Michigan that serves more than 22,000 students. The GVSU NextEd Co-Lab is a social impact incubator that harnesses the university's powerful credentialing fulcrum to improve outcomes, not just in higher education but in the K-12 and workforce sectors as well. For more information visit gvsu.edu.

About Littera

Littera Education is transforming academic support by enabling districts to make high-quality, cost-effective tutoring accessible to all students, including those who need it most. The Littera platform ensures that tutoring is a seamless extension of a school district’s in-class instruction, curriculum and assessments. Through Littera, academic support is in reach of everyone. For more information, visit litteraeducation.com.