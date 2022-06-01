Torrid Announces Participation in the Baird 2022 Global Consumer, Technology and Services Conference

CITY OF INDUSTRY, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Torrid Holdings Inc. (“Torrid” or the “Company”) (NYSE: CURV), a direct-to-consumer brand of apparel, intimates and accessories in North America for women sizes 10 to 30, today announced that the Company is scheduled to participate in a fireside chat at the Baird 2022 Global Consumer, Technology and Services Conference, held at the InterContinental New York Barclay in New York City on Wednesday, June 8, 2022, at 2:35 pm Eastern Time. Chief Executive Officer, Lisa Harper, Interim Chief Financial Officer, Tanner MacDiarmid, and SVP of FP&A and Investor Relations, Vince Adams, will participate in the fireside chat.

The fireside chat will be webcast live over the internet and can be accessed at investors.torrid.com. An online archive will be available for a period of 90 days following the fireside chat.

About Torrid

Torrid is a direct-to-consumer brand of apparel, intimates and accessories in North America targeting the 25- to 40-year old woman who is curvy and wears sizes 10 to 30. Torrid is focused on fit and offers high quality products across a broad assortment that includes tops, bottoms, denim, dresses, intimates, activewear, footwear and accessories.