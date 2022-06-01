Livindi and Fellowship Senior Living Launch Fellowship Connected Living

Livindi makes it easy for families to connect with and protect someone they love using simple video calling and picture sharing. It’s easy to tap a picture to start a video-call, and simple for a family to share photos with an app. It's easy to access a personal care coordinator or therapist, to tap a button for help, or get medication reminders. Families receive simple and easy to understand health alerts when sensors detect something is wrong. It’s easy to be there and still give them space. Ease your mind and get Livindi today.

Livindi makes it easy for families to connect with and protect someone they love using simple video calling and picture sharing. It’s easy to tap a picture to start a video-call, and simple for a family to share photos with an app. It's easy to access a personal care coordinator or therapist, to tap a button for help, or get medication reminders. Families receive simple and easy to understand health alerts when sensors detect something is wrong. It’s easy to be there and still give them space. Ease your mind and get Livindi today.

WAYLAND, Mass.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Livindi, Inc. and Fellowship Senior Living are partnering to deliver the first-ever on demand in home care provider for families caring for older adults at home. The new service will help patients and families connect with resources, services, and support needed to keep their loved ones healthy and safe at home. This innovative collaboration provides an important resource for families to automatically track medication adherence, detect falls, communicate and monitor health and activity. The service is for families struggling to care for older adults starting at just $199 per month with no minimum time commitments and no long-term contracts.

“Navigating care options for family members is difficult, this partnership will make a difference for families to get the help they need when they need it,” said Dave Watkins, CEO of Livindi. “I am excited about the partnership with Fellowship so we can provide services to corporate employees, hospital networks, families and insurers.”

Families are struggling to find human resources that can engage and support the people they care for. Livindi is the easiest to use service in the market today and supports clinical and non-clinical uses, communication, monitoring, and care services to help keep older adults healthy and engaged 24x7.

“Our partnership with Livindi will help us accelerate offering award winning senior services to families nationally,” said Brian Lawrence, president, and CEO of Fellowship Senior Living. “More clients will have more options to successfully live in their own homes for as long as they can with the advantage of Fellowship guidance and expertise.”

For more information or to sign up for this service, please visit www.livindi.com or call 877-LIV-INDI (877-548-4634) today!

About Fellowship Senior Living: Fellowship Senior Living transforms the aging experience through innovative opportunities that enrich and empower the lives of older adults.

Fellowship Senior Living, with headquarters in New Jersey, is the leading provider of housing, services, and programs. Their Life Plan Communities promote a vibrant lifestyle for our residents who reside in independent living residences, assisted living, skilled nursing or memory care suites through a hospitality focused and homelike atmosphere, offering premiere amenities and services. Five-star dining and a full complement of lifestyle features enrich the lives of residents.

Through their wellness, health, and medical programs anyone may access their Medical Group physician services, in/out-patient rehabilitation, personal training, and massage therapy receiving a personalized approach to promote a healthy and active lifestyle.

Their commitment to enrich lives transcends past bricks and mortar through Fellowship Senior Living’s Home and Community Based Services. In the comfort of your own home, they offer home-health services, care management, hospice, long-term care plans, personal training, and physical, occupational and speech therapy. Through Fellowship Connected Living powered by Livindi, they provide cutting edge homecare and supportive care management services to support overall well-being, combining in-home technology for communication and monitoring with a Personal Health Navigator.

About Livindi: Livindi is an in-home connected care platform for seniors, caregivers, senior living providers and insurers to communicate, monitor, and deliver care services. Livindi has thousands of customers globally including United Healthcare (NYSE:UNH).

INFORMATION: EMAIL: info@livindi.com PHONE: +1-(508)416-6030

VIDEO: http://bit.ly/livindi

Website: https://www.livindi.com