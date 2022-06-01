Balfour Beatty Communities and ENGIE Complete Energy Updates to 1000+ Homes at Fort Eustis and Fort Story

NEWPORT NEWS, Va. & HAMPTON ROADS, Va.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Balfour Beatty Communities, a national residential real estate investment and management company, and ENGIE Services U.S., a subsidiary ENGIE North America (ENGIE), a leading low-carbon energy and services provider, recently completed more than $12 million in energy efficiency improvements to more than 1,000 homes at Fort Eustis and Fort Story, Virginia. The project, which leveraged private capital, brings modernized fixtures and systems to the homes, reducing energy consumption and streamlining related maintenance services while continuing to improve the living experience for military families. This successful project is another example of the benefits realized through the Military Housing Privatization Initiative (MHPI).

“We are proud to have completed this project, which improves critical systems in the homes of military families at Fort Eustis and Fort Story,” said Mark Lavin, executive vice president for Balfour Beatty Communities. “Our work with ENGIE is making these military housing communities more resilient and is generating utility savings that will be used to further improve these homes as part of our long-term reinvestment effort.”

The project delivered turnkey energy and water efficiency improvements through a self-funding Energy Savings Performance Contract (ESPC), including:

77,000 energy-efficient lighting and fixture upgrades

475 high-efficiency heat pump systems

995 smart home thermostats

1,500 bathroom humidistats

Water conservation fixtures including 4,500 faucet aerators in bathrooms and kitchens, 2,700 low-flow toilets and 1,800 shower heads

More than 900 homes received weatherization updates to the building envelope, including energy-efficient exhaust vent caps amongst other upgrades

The new HVAC systems reduce the carbon footprint of Balfour Beatty housing installations while making homes more comfortable to live in, reducing mechanical outages, and standardizing equipment across the portfolio to reduce operating and maintenance costs. These upgrades are expected to reduce residential consumption by approximately 3,286,588 kWh/year in electricity, 857 CCF/year in natural gas, and 21,284,200 gal/year in water.

“This project helps enhance the living conditions of our military families while supporting President Biden’s executive order to tackle the climate crisis at home and abroad. Simultaneously, we were able to support the Army’s Climate Strategy by reducing Green House Gas emissions at Fort Eustis and Fort Story by over 2,000 metric tons,” said Brad Boerger, ENGIE’s vice president of business development.

Together with the U.S. Army, Balfour Beatty is strengthening sustainability and resiliency with projects that enhance its military housing communities. The ESPC initiative also supports the Department of Defense’s goal to provide 100% of the energy load required by each U.S. military installation by 2030 through investments in sustainability initiatives like energy efficient housing and renewable energy generation.

Balfour Beatty and ENGIE are continuing to expand the ESPC initiative with several new projects across Balfour Beatty Communities’ military housing portfolio in various stages of evaluation, approval and implementation.

