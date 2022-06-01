ek robotics and OTTO Motors Announce Global Technology Partnership

STUTTGART, Germany--(BUSINESS WIRE)--ek robotics, the world's leading manufacturer and system integrator of innovative high-tech automated guided vehicles (AGVs) for production and warehouse logistics, today announced its global technology partnership with OTTO Motors, the leading developer of flexible and intelligent autonomous mobile robots (AMR), at LogiMAT in Stuttgart, the international exhibition for intralogistics solutions and process management. The two companies combine their core competencies to offer the best combination of AGV hardware and AMR software to customers in the manufacturing and warehousing industries worldwide.

For 59 years now, ek robotics has been developing, manufacturing and integrating turnkey AGV systems and providing service throughout their entire life cycle, which usually lasts for decades. With over 10.000 delivered transport robots and more than 1.000 installed AGV systems, ek robotics is known worldwide for its broad portfolio of AGV solutions as well as its claim to the highest standards of safety, quality and service.

"Our claim is to always be able to offer our customers the most powerful, safest and most reliable solution," says Andreas Böttner, CEO of ek robotics. He continues: "AMR technology has developed rapidly in recent years and, above all, to a level that is now suitable for industrial use, which is why we are now expanding our range of services to include this technology. We have analyzed the AMR market very thoroughly to find the truly best partner with the most conductive technology. Today, we are pleased and proud to announce our strategic technology partnership with OTTO Motors, enabling us to offer our customers the absolute leading AMR technology in our products from now on."

OTTO Motors is a pioneer in the AMR industry, specializing in large, mission-critical AMR installations for the world's largest companies. With more than 10 years of experience in autonomous driving, OTTO Motors has developed intelligent, safe and reliable control software for autonomous material handling. Transport robots equipped with OTTO software can navigate flexibly and responsively in fast-changing industrial environments without infrastructure, just like a human-guided vehicle.

"ek robotics is the undisputed AGV market leader. We are proud of our partnership that enables us to provide our customers with the most powerful and comprehensive material handling vehicle hardware capabilities controlled by OTTO Motors' autonomy software," says Matt Rendall, CEO of OTTO Motors, and continues: "The result is a solution that enables industrial companies and warehouse operators to increase their competitiveness in an incredibly challenging economic environment."

The combined AGV and AMR market is estimated by industry experts to exceed $18 billion by 2027. Together, ek robotics and OTTO Motors are expanding their reach globally to offer customers the most comprehensive and advanced AMR portfolio in the industry. ek robotics is now offering the X MOVE 150 and X MOVE 2000 AMR transport platforms. The 300-, 600- and 1200-kilogram payload variants are currently only available as AGVs and will also be available as AMRs in early 2023. With the X MOVE transport platform, customers can choose between AMR and AGV technology depending on their needs. ek robotics and OTTO Motors are already working on also being able to offer the VARIO MOVE forklift vehicles as AMR as quickly as possible to be able to equip all ek robotics transport robots with OTTO technology in the next step.

Customers are also convinced by the partnership and the new AMR solution from ek robotics. "The first AMR from the collaboration between ek robotics and OTTO Motors is a milestone on the way to a new level of autonomy. As a customer, we hope it will reduce the commissioning and adaptation effort, which today accounts for a significant part of the TCO," said Gerald Röhner, Head of Production Logistics at the well-known automotive supplier worldwide, Brose Fahrzeugteile SE & Co. KG.

Together with OTTO Motors, ek robotics is presenting its new AGV and AMR product series X MOVE at the LogiMAT exhibition from today to June 2, 2022 in Stuttgart, Germany, in Hall 2, Booth B05. Visit ek robotics at LogiMAT or contact them by phone or email to learn more about the partnership and how AMR and AGVs can improve your intralogistics. For more information, visit https://ek-robotics.com/

About ek robotics

ek robotics is the world's leading manufacturer and system integrator of innovative high-tech transport robotics for production and warehouse logistics. At five locations in Europe (Rosengarten, Germany, headquarters), Reutlingen (Germany), Milan (Italy), Prague (Czech Republic) and Buckingham (UK), the transport robotics specialist with more than 300 employees creates intelligent, networked and flexible transport solutions for the fully automated, in-plant material flow of its global customers. With more than 59 years of experience in design, development, manufacturing, integration, turnkey delivery and support throughout the entire lifecycle of automated guided vehicles (AGVs), ek robotics is among the technical elite in this fast-growing industry of the future. ek-robotics.com

About OTTO Motors

OTTO Motors provides autonomous mobile robots for material handling inside manufacturing facilities and warehouses. With over three million hours of driving experience, OTTO is trusted for mission-critical deliveries in the most demanding of industrial environments. Seventy percent of OTTO’s customers are Fortune 500 companies and include some of the world’s most recognized brands, including GE and Toyota. For more information, visit www.ottomotors.com.