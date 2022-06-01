GigNet Signs Agreement with Amerimed Hospital Playa del Carmen to Provide High-Speed Broadband for Patient Services and Staff

CANCUN, Mexico--(BUSINESS WIRE)--GigNet, a Digital Infrastructure company with an extensive regional fiber optic broadband network from Costa Mujeres, North of Cancun, through the Hotel Zone of Tulum, announced today it is providing broadband for seamless, fast, and reliable Internet to Amerimed Hospital in Playa del Carmen, Mexico. Amerimed Hospital is part of a network of healthcare facilities located in the Mexican Caribbean, offering optimal medical care and services for residents and travelers, both national and international.

Amerimed Hospital is a leading healthcare organization specializing in medical tourism in Mexico, in compliance with best practice hospital care guidelines established in Mexico and the United States of America. Amerimed Hospitals are equipped with state-of-the-art technology in diagnostic, resolutive and patient care areas. The agreement marks the entry of GigNet into the provision of advanced fiber-optic telecommunications for healthcare, enabling the use of bandwidth-intensive applications such as digital imaging, tele-medicine and other medical technologies, and secure communication of confidential patient information for care and administration.

Medical tourism is a fast-growing business segment combining health care and tourism. Worldwide, it is estimated that over 15 million people travel for medical tourism annually, including over 1 million people from the United States. According to Statistica, approximately 500,000 international travelers annually visit Mexico for medical tourism – with some estimates of over 1 million annually – creating an estimated 2021 market value of over US$6 billion. The Cancun region represents a growing portion of the Mexico medical tourism market.

“We offer a complete range of routine and emergency services. Our facilities have physicians highly trained and specialized in emergency medicine 24/7, 365 days a year, who provide quality care, supported by the latest technology in medical equipment,” said Eduardo Monjardin, Corporate IT Manager for Amerimed. “Our technology requires the best available Internet which is why we decided to work with GigNet. We have heard about their reputation in the hospitality industry, and we feel that it will help us improve our communication and help us strengthen our commitment to offer the best service to each of our patients.”

Mark Carney, OBE and President of GigNet Mexico, added, “Secure high-speed Internet has become a necessity for enterprises, and hospitals are no exception. The advances in healthcare and expanded diagnostic capabilities made possible by technology will improve the overall quality of life for residents of Riviera Maya and the State of Quintana Roo.” Mr. Carney continued, “Real-time communication and collaboration with doctors, hospitals, and care providers elsewhere in Mexico and around the world will also enable Amerimed to better serve tourists who find themselves in need of medical care while on vacation. Our GigNet Service Delivery Platform will improve the decision-making process for the hospital medical staff and administrative team. We look forward to partnering with Amerimed in the important role they play in the Cancun region.”

ABOUT AMERIMED

With the valuable support of experienced and certified doctors, Amerimed has created a unique integral health care system, which stands out due to its state-of-the-art technology and the human touch that is offered to each patient. Amerimed Playa del Carmen has a coronary care unit, intensive care unit, pediatric and neonatal unit, endoscopy, magnetic resonance, catheterization laboratory, labor and delivery room and rehabilitation. For more information visit: https://amerimedplaya.com/ and https://amerimedhospitals.com/en_us/

ABOUT GIGNET

GigNet is the Mexican Caribbean brand of GigNet, Inc., a U.S. based international Digital Infrastructure company specializing in Fiber-to-the-Home (FTTH) and Fiber-to-the-Premises (FTTP) for enterprise customers including hotels, resorts, retailers, offices, large commercial operations, governmental offices, and medical and educational facilities, as well as fiber-optic transport services for mobile phone operators in the region. Through its Mexico operating subsidiaries, GigNet, S.A. de C.V., and Sanalto Redes Peninsular, S.A.P.I. de C.V., the Company is a fully licensed telecommunications provider in Mexico. GigNet is actively adding customers to its extensive regional broadband network in the Mexican Caribbean, one of the largest and fastest growing tourism and new residential development destinations in the world, with over 25 million annual airport visitors. GigNet is a leader in the Digital Transformation of the region.