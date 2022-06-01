NMC and LOUD Security Systems, Inc. Partner to Deliver Secure, Trusted Monitoring Services to Residential and Commercial Customers

LAKE FOREST, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--National Monitoring Center today announced it has entered a long-term partnership with LOUD Security Systems to monitor nearly 11,000 of the security providers’ commercial and residential accounts.

The partnership brings cutting-edge monitoring services and world-class customer services to LOUD Security’s customer network, which demands a high level of service including quick response, limited false alarms, and dedicated customer service. NMC’s commitment to delivering the highest quality of customer and dealer support and its goal to always go beyond the expected made them the ideal partner for LOUD.

“Partnering with NMC is an easy choice for us – they are dedicated to outstanding service and are unwavering in their commitment to their dealers,” said John Loud, President, LOUD Security. “We have complete confidence that our clients will be taken care of. Furthermore, our alliance with NMC supports our plan for steady long-term growth and we are excited about our ability to expand our relationship in the future. With this relationship, we are excited to be launching some new technology for an enhanced customer experience in the 3rd quarter of 2022.”

LOUD Security has transformed from a locally owned small business into one of Atlanta’s largest and leading security companies. For more than 27 years, its focus on ensuring the satisfaction and security of its community and its longstanding commitment to combining modern technology with “old-fashioned customer service” have contributed to its significant success. The company delivers security solutions to customers throughout Georgia and has more than 60 employees.

“Our commitment to providing the best monitoring services to our customers is unwavering,” said Woodie Andrawos, President, National Monitoring Center. “The partnership with LOUD Security allows us to expand our delivery of cutting-edge smart services to protect what matters most to our dealer partner, LOUD Security, and that is the safety and security of their clients.”

About National Monitoring Center

For over 20 years, NMC has distinguished itself in the central station monitoring market by offering a superior combination of highly trained personnel and cutting-edge technologies. One of NMC’s key differentiators is its outstanding customer service and support, demonstrated by the company’s commitment to a live operator to answer every call within two rings or less.

NMC provides a broad portfolio of commercial and residential monitoring services, led by the industry-leading Netwatch Proactive Video Monitoring, an event-based live video monitoring solution that offers certified partners a new and highly profitable source of RMR (Recurring Monitoring Revenues).

With state-of-the-art monitoring centers in California and Texas, NMC provides geo-diversity redundancy, assuring instantaneous emergency recovery and backup services in a natural disaster, severe weather event, or extreme alarm activity at one facility. NMC combines the best in technology and experienced personnel to provide its dealer partners with advanced monitoring technologies and services, best-in-class support, and a pathway to growth and prosperity.

About LOUD Security Systems, Inc.:

Founded in 1995, LOUD Security provides commercial and home security monitoring for intrusion, fire, carbon monoxide & water. Commercial services include access, video, automation and most recently, Life Safety Facility Management.

LOUD staffs approximately 60 employees, while servicing over 11,000 accounts from its offices in Kennesaw, Georgia. For more information, contact John Bennett, LOUD Security Marketing Director, at 770-427-1300 or jbennett@LOUDsecurity.com.