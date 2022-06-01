Playmaker Capital Inc. Brand Yardbarker Launches Sports Betting Focused Email Newsletter ‘Bark Bets’

TORONTO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Playmaker Capital Inc. (TSXV: PMKR) (“Playmaker”), the digital sports media company that delivers authentic content experiences through its portfolio of sports media and technology brands, announced today that its wholly owned subsidiary, Yardbarker Media (“Yardbarker”), has launched Bark Bets, a new consumer facing, sports betting email newsletter product.

Bark Bets provides users with deep analysis and actionable information on the biggest games and events in sports with the goal of better informing sports fans’ betting decisions. Written by Yardbarker’s in-house sports betting experts, Bark Bets is emailed to readers 5x per week Monday through Friday.

Bark Bets features three sections that each serve to offer readers different insights related to that night’s events to ensure that there is content to meet every sports bettor’s preferred wager type, risk tolerance, and sports betting knowledge. The lead story features a breakdown that previews the top game of the day, and highlights important news related to the game that could impact the betting markets or provide timely betting opportunities to capitalize on. The Quick Picks section gives short and to-the-point analysis of the most promising betting options for additional games that day combined with best-in-class odds integrations. The Betting News and Notes section provides an aggregation of the most popular sports betting content on the Yardbarker website.

“Our mission is to provide sports fans with unique ways to understand and interact with the sports they love,” said Ben Maggin, Yardbarker CEO. “Bark Bets gives readers an opportunity to analyse games through a sports betting filter, ensuring they have all the information they need to make the best sports betting decisions they can.”

Beyond the content, Bark Bets presents multiple opportunities to integrate contextual promotions and offers from leading sportsbooks trying to reach a targeted group of sports betting users. The highly personal and engaging format of the newsletter combined with daily frequency provides the ability to deliver unique and targeted offers related to each night’s slate of games and betting markets.

Bark Bets will join the Morning Bark and Quiz of the Day in Yardbarker’s newsletter portfolio, which has become a centre of excellence for Playmaker. All three newsletters serve as significant referral sources for Yardbarker’s website and generate valuable first-party data.

TSX VENTURE EXCHANGE DISCLAIMER

Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

ABOUT PLAYMAKER

Playmaker Capital Inc. (TSX-V: PMKR; OTC: PMKRF) is a digital sports media company that lives at the intersection of sports, gambling, media and technology. Playmaker is building a premier collection of sports media brands, curated to deliver highly engaged audiences of sports fans to sports betting companies, leagues, teams and advertisers.

For more information, visit: http://www.playmaker.fans or contact Playmaker Chief Executive Officer Jordan Gnat via email jgnat@playmaker.fans. |T: (416) 815-4993.

To sign up for Playmaker’s Investor Alerts, visit: playmaker.fans/investors.

ABOUT YARDBARKER

Yardbarker is a digital media property focused on the publishing of sports and entertainment news and information. Founded in 2006, the property distributes content on its website, social media platforms, and via third party syndication partners. In addition, Yardbarker curates and distributes 'The Morning Bark', 'Quiz of the Day', and ‘BarkBets’ email newsletters to more than 372K daily subscribers.