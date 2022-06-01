USA National Title Selects DataTrace® TitleIQ Enterprise as Its Primary Title Search and Examination Platform

AGOURA HILLS, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Data Trace® Information Services LLC, the nation’s largest provider of data and automation solutions to the title and settlement services industry, announced today that USA National Title has selected TitleIQ™ Enterprise as its primary title production platform to increase efficiency within the company’s search and examination processes.

“Forward-looking title companies, like USA National Title, are seeing significant value in automating their title search and production operations,” said Chris Flynn, vice president of product and strategy at DataTrace. “TitleIQ Enterprise serves as a key solution for enhancing the title search and examination process, increasing efficiency and accelerating title delivery, which can be a competitive advantage in today’s purchase mortgage market.”

TitleIQ Enterprise, which is integrated with all leading commercially available title production systems, unifies multiple search processes – automated, title plant and title production services – into a single, digitally connected search and examination solution for expedited nationwide title report production.

“TitleIQ Enterprise has been a strong addition to our production department, increasing productivity and reducing cost,” said Nick Pappas, chief operating officer at USA National Title. “We expect that TitleIQ Enterprise could soon reduce our production time by as much as 50% and it has already nearly eliminated all of our word processing time. TitleIQ Enterprise has enabled us to redeploy staff to focus on more complex orders and reinvest cost savings in higher-value marketing and sales efforts to attract purchase orders, helping us compete as the market shifts away from refinance.”

About USA National Title

Founded in 2006 by Chief Executive Officer Ed Clark, USA National Title Company is managed by a group of seasoned title professionals who have longstanding relationships within the real estate and mortgage lending markets. Their expertise has given USA National Title Company a competitive advantage within the real estate closing community, allowing the company to deliver quality title and escrow services to their customers.

About DataTrace

Data Trace Information Services, LLC provides advanced real estate title search technology, automation and production services that enable settlement services companies to quickly access and search regional title databases through a secure application. The DataTrace system delivers title history information, property tax assessment and payment data, document images and property profiles in 47 states across the United States. With its significant geographical coverage, DataTrace’s title plant and tax database is the broadest and most comprehensive title information system available and is used by the largest national title insurance underwriters. For additional information, visit www.datatracetitle.com.