Swisscom Expands MATRIXX Software Partnership to Monetize All Services Across Telco, Cloud and Security

FOSTER CITY, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--MATRIXX Software, a global leader in 5G monetization solutions, announced today that Swisscom, Switzerland’s largest telecom service provider, has expanded its use of MATRIXX Digital Commerce as its single, converged monetization platform. With this latest move, Swisscom will now be able to extend the customer experience benefits of MATRIXX’s cloud native, real-time commerce solution across all product and service offerings. Additionally, powered by the simplicity and self-service configurability of MATRIXX, Swisscom will gain the greater operational agility and cost-savings it needs to invest for the future. To learn more about our partnership, watch this fireside chat between Swisscom Ventures’ Stefan Koontz and MATRIXX CEO Glo Gordon.

“Over the past nine years, we’ve seen firsthand the value that MATRIXX can deliver,” said Philip Achermann, head of billing at Swisscom. “Powered by their Digital Commerce Platform, we’ve been able to achieve two critical objectives: reducing time-to-market and delivering market-leading customer experience. Now, as we make the next wave of strategic investments, simplification across every aspect of our business is critical. We chose to extend our relationship with MATRIXX because they are ahead of the curve in their work with hyperscalers, and we are confident that MATRIXX is a trustworthy partner for our strategic and secure journey to cloud.”

Singularly focused on delivering great customer experience to its customers, Swisscom’s goal is to use this latest expansion to move all of its services, ranging from existing connectivity offerings to emerging cloud, 5G and security services, onto the MATRIXX Digital Commerce Platform. As the first customer of MATRIXX, Swisscom has been an early innovator using MATRIXX’s real-time performance capabilities to bring innovative products and services to market, while leveraging the simplicity and self-service flexibility of the MATRIXX solution to reduce operational costs.

“Securing this expansion with the Swisscom team is a tremendous validation of everything we’ve done together so far,” said Glo Gordon, CEO, MATRIXX Software. “Working in close partnership with their teams, we have an exceptional record of co-creation, delivering the strategic flexibility and performance they’ve needed to establish themselves as industry leaders. With this latest expansion, we are thrilled to be the monetization solution as they evolve and expand their business beyond connectivity.”

About MATRIXX Software

MATRIXX Software delivers a modern converged charging and commerce solution proven at scale. Its cloud native Digital Commerce Platform provides network-grade, mission critical software that unlocks new network monetization opportunities. With its no-code configuration capabilities, MATRIXX empowers service providers with the agility necessary to easily develop, deploy and monetize new products and services. MATRIXX is the platform of choice powering many of the world’s leading communications companies, IoT players and emerging network infrastructure providers. MATRIXX makes it possible to harness commercial innovation and on-demand customer experience to better compete and drive new revenue and growth opportunities across markets and verticals.

About Swisscom

Swisscom is Switzerland’s leading telecom provider and one of its foremost IT companies, headquartered in Worblaufen, close to the capital city, Bern. Its subsidiary Fastweb has built up a strong position on the Italian market. Swisscom brooks no compromise when it comes to serving customer needs; it focuses on service and quality and invests massively in the networks of the future. In Switzerland, Swisscom offers residential customers an extensive range of TV, mobile telecommunications and other services. For business customers, its portfolio includes network, cloud and ICT services. In Italy, Swisscom's Fastweb offers a range of broadband, TV and mobile telecommunications services for residential customers and a comprehensive portfolio of ICT, cloud and security services for business customers. Swisscom is 51% Confederation-owned and is one of Switzerland’s most sustainable and innovative companies, and employs around 19,000 people.