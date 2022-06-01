STRIVE and Spartan Partner to Help Runners Optimize Performance for Endurance Races

BOTHELL, Wash.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--STRIVE, the only platform proven to optimize muscle performance for elite athletes and teams, today announced a partnership with Spartan, the world's leading endurance sports and extreme wellness brand. Through the partnership, multiple participants in the new Spartan Trail series of events will use STRIVE to gain insights about their muscle strain and exertion, allowing these runners to run faster, compete harder and achieve peak athletic performance.

“We share Spartan’s mission of making people unbreakable. To do this, Spartan athletes need algorithmic insights into muscle efficiency that allow them to achieve and maintain optimal performance,” said Nikola Mrvaljevic, founder and CEO of STRIVE. “With this partnership, Spartan Trail series participants will be able to access an unparalleled data-driven understanding of their muscle performance, activation and fatigue, and how those factors affect their performance. We are excited to partner with Spartan to help their runners push themselves even further and improve performance.”

As a part of the partnership, athletes will use the STRIVE platform during upcoming Spartan Trail series events, starting with the San Jose Trail Challenge, taking place September 17 in Saratoga, CA.

STRIVE’s world-leading electromyography (EMG) technology enables elite athletes to monitor the muscle performance of their hamstrings, glutes and quadriceps. Through proprietary algorithms and sensors that seamlessly integrate into compression clothing, the STRIVE Performance System delivers accurate and actionable data that will help Spartan racers improve their speed, strength, efficiency and endurance, and compete at their peak.

“We have a large community of elite competitors that are always looking for an edge to improve their efficiency, speed and endurance,” said Joe De Sena, founder and CEO of Spartan. “The athletes participating in our Trail series are no exception and are constantly working to optimize performance. With STRIVE, we’re giving our athletes the tools they need to do so in an informed way. We believe in ‘tough fitness’ at Spartan, and that means a focus on challenging yourself. By arming our runners with the data they need to better understand muscle performance and fatigue, we’re helping them safely push themselves to the limits of what they can achieve.”

STRIVE delivers the only platform proven to optimize muscle performance for elite athletes and teams. Through proprietary algorithms and sensors that seamlessly integrate into any compression clothing, STRIVE provides the most complete, accurate and actionable data for athletes to always compete at peak performance. Founded in 2016, STRIVE currently works with NCAA, NFL, EPL, and MLS teams, along with the US Military. For more information visit www.strive.tech or follow STRIVE on Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.