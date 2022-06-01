Agrology Joins the LoRa Alliance® to Scale Agrology’s IoT Network Across Rural Farming Communities

ALEXANDRIA, Va.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Agrology, the leading Predictive Agricultural company and a Public Benefit Corporation, today announced the company has joined the LoRa Alliance®, one of the fastest growing Internet of Things (IoT) alliances in the world. Using LoRaWAN® Low Power Wide Area Networking (LPWAN) technology, Agrology is accelerating the development of its proprietary IoT network of GroundTruth sensors across rural farming communities. In addition, Agrology is engaging with LoRa Alliance members for new business opportunities.

The LoRa Alliance is an open, nonprofit association that has become one of the largest and fastest-growing alliances in the technology sector. Its members closely collaborate and share experiences to promote and drive the success of the LoRaWAN standard as the leading open global standard for secure, carrier-grade IoT LPWAN connectivity. With the technical flexibility to address a broad range of IoT applications, both static and mobile, and a certification program to guarantee interoperability, LoRaWAN has already been deployed by major mobile network operators globally.

“Our approach to agriculture technology has been unique since day one and our LoRa Alliance membership is the perfect representation of that,” said Tyler Locke, Co-Founder and CTO at Agrology. “LoRaWAN technology inspired us to enhance our approach by developing our own network that provides connectivity in the most remote locations. This not only advances our ability to deliver in-depth, real-time data to growers, but also keeps our highly advanced platform inexpensive to deploy.”

Agrology GroundTruth sensors gather multiple data points in real time. When cellular connectivity isn’t available, low-cost wireless technology like LoRaWAN enables Agrology to securely deploy private networks, ultimately creating a private, secure wireless network for Agrology customers. This solves a number of issues with agriculture technology deployments. Agrology is also supporting the LoRaWAN ecosystem and the development of technical standards for IoT connectivity by bringing carrier-grade IoT LoRaWAN connectivity to Agrology customers.

“We can now further our reach and gather the largest amount of data through low-cost IoT connected devices in fields everywhere,” added Locke.

“I’m very excited to welcome Agrology to the LoRa Alliance,” said ​​Donna Moore, CEO and Chairwoman of the LoRa Alliance. “LoRaWAN represents a massive opportunity for smart agriculture because of its ability to transmit data over long distances for 10 years or more. By providing access to critical data, Agrology enables true precision agriculture that will optimize farm productivity and conserve water by reducing waste. Its understanding of this critical vertical market will add value to the alliance and further advance LoRaWAN’s use in smart agriculture.”

About Agrology

Agrology is a leading climate tech start-up and Public Benefit Corporation whose mission is to protect the economic viability of farmers in a time of intensifying climate change. Founded in 2019, Agrology is the winner of highly selective National Science Foundation SBIR Awards. The Agrology Platform is the first effective, affordable, and easy to use Predictive Agriculture platform to help growers with water, irrigation, pest prevention, spraying, soil, smoke taint, and extreme weather. Agrology is field testing capabilities for soil carbon sequestration validation and greenhouse gas monitoring, based on its proprietary technology that leverages Machine Learning, IoT, and extensive GroundTruth data. Agrology customers include The Duckhorn Portfolio, Boisset Collection, Dana Estates, Emeritus Vineyards, Jordan Vineyards and Winery, Lawrence Vineyards, Renteria Vineyard Management, Signorello Estate, and numerous specialty farms. Agrology has offices in Alexandria, Virginia, and Sonoma, California, and can be found online at Agrology.ag.

LoRa Alliance® LoRaWAN® are marks used under license from the LoRa Alliance