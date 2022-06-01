Miroculus Partners with Element Biosciences to Validate the Miro Canvas Digital Microfluidics Platform for the AVITI System

SAN FRANCISCO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Miroculus, Inc., developer of revolutionary tools for personal lab automation, today announced its partnership with Element Biosciences, Inc., developer of the AVITI System, a new and disruptive DNA sequencing platform launched on March 14th, to demonstrate seamless library preparation compatibility of the Miro Canvas digital microfluidics platform with the AVITI System.

As technologies evolve, library preparation for high-performance sequencing remains one of the more challenging and labor-intensive steps. Current automation solutions are designed to reduce this burden for high throughput labs, but few, if any, solutions are suited to automating library preparation at lower throughput, where sample processing needs can be much more varied.

“ The Miro Canvas platform is designed to be a flexible, user-friendly system that only requires a few minutes of hands-on-time per sample,” said Alejandro Tocigl, CEO of Miroculus. “ The Miro Canvas platform offers an alternative to expansive and expensive liquid handling systems which often require lengthy set up times to automate protocols and are not suited for on-demand sequencing. Since the Miro Canvas can accommodate many protocols and allows labs to process samples as they are received, it is ideally suited to work in concert with the Element AVITI System to provide the kind of batch flexibility performance and value customers require.”

“ The rapid evolution of NGS applications over the last decade underscores the need for tailored sequencing solutions. The benchtop format of the AVITI platform and its flexible sequencing configurations and diversity of applications that can be supported is a natural fit with the capabilities of the Miro Canvas platform. The combined efficiencies of the two platforms further increases NGS access and choice for more users,” said Shawn Levy, SVP of Applications and Scientific Affairs at Element Biosciences.

About Element Biosciences, Inc.

Element Biosciences is a multi-disciplinary life science company currently focused on developing disruptive DNA sequencing technology for research and diagnostic markets. Through innovating every fundamental element of a sequencing system, Element will empower customers with affordable, high-quality data and an improved user experience, which in turn will accelerate scientific discoveries and broaden the use of genomic medicine. To learn more about Element, please visit www.elementbiosciences.com.

About Miroculus, Inc.

Miroculus develops revolutionary tools for personal lab automation. Our technology offers industry-leading assay flexibility and automation capacity in an affordable digital microfluidics platform, enabling seamless workflow integration for both established and novel molecular protocols. For more information, visit us at www.miroculus.com.