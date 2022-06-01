Diligent and Competent Boards Announce Premier ESG Leadership Certificate Program for Corporate Leaders

NEW YORK--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Diligent, the global leader in modern governance providing SaaS solutions across governance, risk, compliance and ESG, today announces the launch of its premier Diligent ESG Leadership Certificate Program in partnership with Competent Boards, the premier creator of ESG training programs. The Diligent ESG Leadership Certificate Program is designed to help corporate directors, C-level executives and other modern leaders better understand how to identify opportunities and overcome challenges related to setting, executing against and measuring ESG goals.

Building on the success of the Diligent Climate Leadership Certificate Program, the Diligent ESG Leadership Certificate Program is available as a self-paced e-learning experience and includes 12 modules featuring videos and in-depth fireside chats with renowned global ESG experts, curated readings, access to monthly virtual roundtable discussions and a comprehensive exam. With the curriculum created by Competent Boards, participants will join a community of likeminded leaders with Diligent providing regular networking opportunities both in-person and virtually to support continued education.

“We continue to hear from directors who are seeking resources on ESG, unsure of where to start and how to identify the opportunities and risks ESG brings to their organization. Diligent is proud to help answer those questions through this premier Diligent ESG Leadership Certificate Program, in partnership with Competent Boards,” said Brian Stafford, CEO of Diligent. “With new regulations on the horizon, now is the time for directors and executives to enhance their ESG knowledge and work toward building a more sustainable future.”

“It’s never been more important for board directors and senior business leaders to understand the increasing environmental, social and governance risks and opportunities that they and their companies face,” says Helle Bank Jorgensen, CEO and Founder, Competent Boards. “With this new Diligent partnership for the Diligent ESG Leadership Certificate Program, their global networks will be able to capitalize on this vital education. Many global board members, executives and investors have benefitted from this program already, and I'm delighted that even more leaders will now have access to the insight and foresight all modern leaders need to be resilient and successful.”

Registration for the Diligent ESG Leadership Certificate Program opens on May 23, 2022, and space is limited. The deadline to sign up for the first cohort is June 30th. The registration fee for the Diligent ESG Leadership Certificate Program is $3,500 per person, or $5,000 for the package of both the Diligent ESG Leadership and Diligent Climate Leadership Certificate Programs.

To learn more and register, visit https://www.diligent.com/landing/esg-leadership-certification

About Diligent

Diligent is the global leader in modern governance, providing SaaS solutions across governance, risk, compliance and ESG. Serving more than 1 million users from over 25,000 customers around the world, we empower transformational leaders with technology, insights and confidence to drive greater impact and lead with purpose. Learn more at diligent.com.

About Competent Boards

Competent Boards™ is the original and world-leading provider of online environment, social, governance (ESG) and climate education programs for board directors, senior business leaders and investors across the globe. More than 150 of the world’s top board members, C-suite executives, investors and other experts make up the faculty who deliver the programs. Competent Boards was founded by Helle Bank Jorgensen, who has 30 years’ experience in turning ESG risks into innovative and profitable business opportunities. She is also the author of the Amazon bestseller, Stewards of the Future: A Guide for Competent Boards, and a member of the Nasdaq Center for Board Excellence’s Sustainability & ESG Insights Council. For more information, visit https://competentboards.com.